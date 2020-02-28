A club night which only plays Oasis songs is coming to London

Whilst Oasis fans hoping for a band reunion might be waiting a long time (read: forever), if you love the band and you live in the UK (or the Republic of Ireland), this might just be the next best thing.

Next month, a new club night which plays *nothing but* Oasis music will be coming to London, Manchester, and Dublin.

The event has dubbed itself “the world’s only non-stop Oasis club night” and promises to play songs from the band for four hours straight. At this stage, the event will take place at London’s Dingwalls on March 13, followed by dates in Manchester on May 1st and Dublin on May 15, each running from 11pm to 3am.

As well as playing the usual hits, the night also promises to play rare B-sides and live tracks, and the DJ will also take requests.

It was only earlier this month that Liam Gallagher claimed Noel turned down £100 million for an Oasis reunion. Since then, Noel criticised his brother’s new single, Once, claiming that it was named after the “exact amount of times it should be played”.

