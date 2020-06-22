 ​ ​
By News

Apparently baby owls sleep face down because their heads are too big

A Twitter user recently took to the platform to reveal his recent revelation that baby owls sleep face down due to the fact that their heads are too heavy.

The post, which was accompanied by an all too adorable photo, has since gone viral on Twitter and Reddit. Whilst it’s common for babies to be born with heads too big for their bodies, some people initially doubted the authenticity of the claim, however, it seems that it is actually correct.

baby owls sleep face down 1

A photo of a baby owl sleeping face down is currently going viral, and apparently they sleep like that because their heads are too heavy.

Initially, Twitter user Mark Rees posted the photo:

The responses have been pretty funny, as well as generally wholesome, starting off an entire owl appreciation thread:

Mutant owl from r/memes

It seems it’s not the first time these revelations have circulated on Twitter, and tweets from last year back up the endearing claims:

How wonderful are animals?

June 23, 2020

