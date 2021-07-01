Ariana Grande is giving $1 million of therapy to her fans

You know a fanbase is ride-or-die if they’re being offered $1 million in free therapy from Ariana Grande. Take note, Charli XCX.

Ariana Grande has partnered with Better Help, to provide free therapy and support the destigmatisation of mental health.

Ariana Grande’s latest collaboration may not be a top contender on the music charts, but it is a top contender in normalising the act of seeking support.

The pop-star and mental health organisation, Better Help will provide one month of free therapy for people who cannot afford it.

Grande, who contributes to a plethora of charities, made the announcement on her Instagram, expressing her excitement to adoring and supportive fans.

While she acknowledged that this donation is not a long-term solution she hoped that it would be a: “helpful starting point” and encourage those who are struggling to “…feel okay asking for help, and to hopefully rid your minds of any sort of self judgement in doing so!”

Grande is no stranger to battling her own mental health issues, suffering from PTSD following the Manchester Arena shooting in 2017.

The death of her ex-boyfriend and long-time collaborator, Mac Miller, also took a toll on Grande.

In a 2019 interview with Vogue, she opened up about losing Miller, “He was the best person ever, and he didn’t deserve the demons he had.”

Following his death, an onslaught of fans began projecting their anger and hatred towards Grande.

During this tumultuous time, Grande mentioned that she had no recollection of making her album thank u, next, because she was incredibly “drunk” and “sad” at the time.

Whilst Grande has received praise and support for her recent philanthropic contributions;

It has compelled others to question the accessibility of mental health services;

Her latest donation is targeted at helping those in need. After the first month of free therapy, people can choose to continue their sessions for another month with a 15 per cent discount.

Grande has encouraged her fans to ask for help and seek treatment, “u don’t have to be in constant pain & u can process trauma…it’s a start to even be aware that it’s possible.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help now, call triple zero (000). You can also call Lifeline on 13 11 14 — 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.