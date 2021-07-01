Marvel is heading to Springfield in a new ‘Loki’ and ’The Simpsons’ crossover

The Good, The Bart, and The Loki is bringing the most mischievous duo you never saw to Disney+ on July 7, as the worlds of The Simpsons and the MCU collide.

Loki’s mischievous adventures across endless planets – and even timelines – are about to land him in the most unfamiliar territory yet… Springfield.

Marvel’s ultimate trickster is about to team up with 20th Century Fox’s iconic prankster in The Good, The Bart, and The Loki, the latest Disney+ animated short by The Simpsons. With the two rascals now under the ownership of Disney, their worlds can collide as this unexpected duo create double their usual trouble.

The crossover short film will be set in Springfield, with Loki joining classic Simpsons characters like you’ve never seen them before. While there’s currently no trailer, the official description gives a glimpse into the special’s premise:

“In the new short coming exclusively to Disney+, Loki is banished from Asgard once again and must face his toughest opponents yet: the Simpsons and Springfield’s mightiest heroes. The God of Mischief teams up with Bart Simpson in the ultimate crossover event paying tribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe of superheroes and villains.”

See what they did there 👉👈 pic.twitter.com/jcGrn9wQ89 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) June 30, 2021

Joining much of the beloved cast of The Simpsons will be none other than Tom Hiddleston himself, playing Loki of course. The key art – which parodies the poster of Avengers: Endgame – has revealed a whole host of character mash-ups featuring alongside him; including Bart as Thanos, Lisa as Thor, and the absolute abomination that is Moe as Vision.

With Marvel’s Loki airing weekly on Disney+ and (spoiler alert) introducing various other versions of Loki across different timelines, it makes perfect sense for Loki to be appearing in another televised universe. If there appears that there might be an alternate Loki who’s an alligator, why can’t there be a cartoon Loki too?

The new Loki Variant is a Simpson Loki! pic.twitter.com/6zkYTGgKXE — Josh❤️ Loki & Luca #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) June 30, 2021

As exciting as the prospect of a new Simpsons Loki variant tying into the show’s plot might be, don’t get your hopes up too much – it is very likely that this bizarre crossover stands alone. After all, there was a similarly themed short on Disney+, The Force Awakens From Its Nap, but I find it unlikely we’ll see Maggie Simpson in the Star Wars universe any time soon.

The Good, The Bart, and The Loki will be gracing our screens exclusively on Disney+ from July 7, so start preparing yourself for a double dose of Loki’s absurd multiverse adventures right away.