Aussie Aussie Aussie, Oi Oi Oi! Reigning world no. 1 tennis player, Ash Barty, beats Karolína Plíšková to win the Wimbledon final for Ladies’ Singles.

The Barty Party is in full swing after the Queensland native won her final match 6-3, 6-7, 6-3.

Playing against the Czech Republic’s former world no. 1, Barty was in top form as she delivered beautiful serves, impeccable swings and bona fide Aussie sportsmanship.

“I have to start with Karolína, congratulations on a fantastic tournament, to you and to your team … I loved testing myself against you and I’m sure we’ll play many, many more matches,” Barty said, praising her opponent in her post-match interview.

Many described the match as intense, with both sides unrelenting in their pursuit of the silver dish that would crown them as one of the winners of the world’s most iconic tennis tournament.

Barty began strongly, “winning the first 14 points [of the set]” through the power of her “aces and well-placed shots”.

Massive pride in our girl! Congratulations @ashbarty! We are all so very proud of you. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/WToQZQpkwj — Cathy Freeman (@CathyFreeman) July 10, 2021

Plíšková was a force to be reckoned with as she won multiple games against Barty.

The second set saw the match enter a tiebreak.

Unlike in previous years where tiebreaks could last for hours, the organisers of Wimbledon introduced new rules that stated that: “the first player to reach seven points would win the tiebreak and the set.” The rule worked in the Czech’s favour, securing her with a second set win.

However, after a long fight in the match’s third set, a well-placed shot by Barty had Plíšková hitting the ball into the net. The crowd roared as Barty cried tears of joy.

“…Ash I want to start with her. I think she was playing an incredible tournament, incredible match today. It wasn’t easy to close the second set. I was fighting very hard to make it difficult for her, but I think she really played very well so congrats to her and her team,” Plíšková said during her post-match interview.

I got asked post game tonight about Ash Barty’s Wimbledon victory and immediately got the biggest rock in my throat and what felt like a million goosebumps. So proud of you @ashbarty. You continue to impact people in ways you can’t even imagine. Big big fan!!! pic.twitter.com/uHqFWMl600 — Patrick Mills (@Patty_Mills) July 11, 2021

While the win allows Barty to retain the title of world no. 1, it also marks a historic achievement for Australia.

As pointed out by The Guardian, “no Australian woman had won Wimbledon since [Evonne] Goolagong Cawley … in 1980”.

Not only has Barty broken this streak, but it also allowed her to pay tribute to Goolagong Cawley who she considers her idol.

“I hope I made Evonne proud,” Barty stated during her victory speech.

“Oh, she certainly did,” Goolagong Cawley said when asked about the victory. “I’m just so much very, very proud with Ash and the way she handles herself. Not just on the court but off the court, too.”