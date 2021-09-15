We’re giving away an ATEN CAMLIVE™ PRO valued at $649!

Wanna take your livestreams to the next level? Enter our ATEN CAMLIVE PRO giveaway competition for your chance to win!

There’s no mistaking it, now is the age of livestreaming. But what gear do you need to make the most of this popular new form of media? ATEN CAMLIVE PRO is an ingenious device that allows you significantly upgrade your single-person productions — and we’re giving one away!

The CAMLIVE PRO is a standalone piece of hardware that makes two camera setups for single operators easy and intuitive. If you’ve got two cameras of any kind — whether it be a pro-level 4K camera, GoPro, or camcorder — you can plug them directly into the CAMLIVE PRO. Then all you need to do is plug the unit into your computer or mobile device to stream via your platform of choice.

In conjunction with the hardware unit, the free ATEN OnAir Lite Control app for iOS and Android makes real-time control easy. For editing, chroma-keying, arranging multi-elements and adding effects on the fly, this Bluetooth compatible app is the perfect interface for the CAMLIVE PRO.

So if you’re a gaming livestreamer on Twitch, building your musical performance presence on social media, or keen to make your work presentations more engaging, ATEN’s CAMLIVE PRO is a powerful device to have on call. Valued at $649, you don’t want to miss it.

To enter, email [email protected] with ‘CAMLIVE PRO’ in the subject line. Winners will be drawn on September 23.

Please note: only Australian residents will be considered for the giveaway.

For more info on the CAMLIVE PRO, visit the ATEN website.