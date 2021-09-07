Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2: everything we know about the hit anime’s final chapter

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 is on its way. So let’s dive into the backstory and find out when and how we can watch its epic conclusion.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 brings this epic anime series to a close. Based on the incredibly successful manga by Hajime Isayama, the anime series has transcended cult appeal, bursting through to mainstream success all over the world.

The manga itself has concluded, so now it’s time to turn our attention to the screen to revel in this ‘end of an era’ event. Read on to discover the backstory to this phenomenon, the controversy surrounding it, and most importantly: how and when to sink your teeth into the final season.

A dark history

The tale of Attack on Titan is now the stuff of legend. The manga, first serialised in 2009, follows the tale of Eren Yaeger and set in a post-apocalyptic world, where humans are hunted to the brink of extinction by giants called titans. The remaining humans live behind three protective circular walls. At the beginning of the story, a wall is breached and Eren’s mother is killed and eaten as a result.

Escaping with his life, Eren is out for blood. He joins the Survey Corps whose mission is to defeat this existential threat. In a twist though, Eren discovers that he has the ability to transform into a titan — a potential secret weapon to utilise in this battle to the death.

Throughout the seasons, traitorous behaviour is revealed from within the Survey Corps, plus, the humans and titans get to know each other more and exploit attempt to exploit that knowledge in the pursuit of victory. As the story reaches its climax, there’s only one certainty: all-out war.

When can I watch it?

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 will commence sometime in January 2022, as announced by MAPPA (the animation studio responsible for its creation) via Twitter. Hopefully, Aussies will be able to enjoy more fresh air by then, but this sleepy, sun-soaked holiday period is a pretty great time to stuck into the series.

By the time Part 2 airs, it will be almost a year since viewers caught Part 1. Debuting on Japanese TV in December last year — which put it head-to-head with this monster movie release — it was ravenously received. It was 16 episodes long — and though there hasn’t been official word yet on the episode count for the second part of the final season — fans will no doubt be a little peeved if it doesn’t dish up at least that amount.

And where can you watch it? Though it hasn’t been officially confirmed, anime streamer Crunchyroll streamed Part 1 of the final season (and you can also head there to binge the previous three seasons), so it’s a pretty safe bet to assume that Part 2 will land on that particular site at some stage.

Legacy of Attack on Titan

And as we approach the finale of Attack on Titan, we’re left in the somewhat strange position of knowing how it will end. Stretching for the entirety of the 2010s, the manga concluded in April 2021. Its success in this form has been nothing short of phenomenal — topping 100 million copies sold at the time of writing, it’s one of the best-selling manga ever.

That doesn’t mean it has been universally popular, or managed to completely avoid controversy. Some more thoughtful critiques of the story (for example in Polygon and Vice) highlight the fact that parallels with fascism, racially-based conspiracy theories, and the real-life call in some quarters for Japan’s remilitarisation exist within the themes of Attack on Titan.

Considering the widespread popularity of the manga and subsequent anime, the question of how to engage with it on an artistic and philosophical level is an important one. Isayama himself preferred not to weigh in on the debate, telling The New Republic that, “Being a writer, I believe it is impolite to instruct your readers the way of how to read your story.”

Is Attack on Titan the alt-right's *favorite* manga? Not necessarily. Is that the point of the article? Also no. (3/n) — Shaan Amin (@ShaanWrites) November 16, 2020

And despite there being myriad ways to interpret such a colossal cultural event, one thing’s for sure: plenty of people will be tuning in. Will it end exactly the same as the manga, or will MAPPA have a few tricks up its sleeve? Time will tell.

We’ll be adding new information to this page as it comes to hand, so stay tuned for all the updates!