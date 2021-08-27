Aussie journalist hospitalised after receiving Pfizer vaccine

A Channel 7 journalist has been hospitalised with pericarditis after receiving the Covid 19 Pfizer vaccine.

The channel 7 journalist, Denham Hitchcock, has taken to social media to share his experience following the Pfizer jab.

It’s said that the fit 45-year-old, suffered from heart inflammation, clinically referred to as pericarditis.

The decision to share his story publicly was a “battle”, but he ultimately decided it would be “hypocritical not to” given his devotion to journalism and unveiling the truth.

“The first week was like any vaccine. Feeling off. But nearing the end of the second week my heart started to race, I was getting pins and needles in the arms, extreme fatigue and a very strange sensation of dizziness. I took Nurofen, and I kept working,” he said.

“By the end of the third week I was getting steadily worse – sharp chest pain – cold shivers and chills – and the dizziness was intense. 25 days after the shot and probably a little late to hospital – but here I am – diagnosed with pericarditis – or inflammation of the heart due to the Pfizer vaccine.”

This is a rare side effect of the vaccine that only impacts around one in 74,000 individual Pfizer recipients.

Individuals under 30 are more likely to encounter the side effect, following their second Pfizer dose.

With the Delta severity “upping the anti” in many Australian communities, there is no doubt that the risk of Covid outweighs that of the rare side effect.

This point has been stressed by medical professionals, with the Professor Jason Kovacic of the Victor Chang Cardiac Research institute stating:

“About 60 people per one million can get myocarditis with the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) and it is generally a mild, short-lived illness.”

Prof Kovacic also noted that the chances of young males (like Hitchcock) infected with COVID are six times more likely to experience cardiac symptoms when compared to Pfizer vaccine recipients.

In a similar situation, The Daily Telegraph reporter, Georgia Clark, was also hospitalised with the same issue, but still urged Aussies to roll up their sleeves and get the jab.

With three of the countries states in COVID crisis there has been an increased push for people to get their vaccine and protect themselves against the virus.