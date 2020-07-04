Australia appoints first Indigenous Consul-General to the United States

In massive news, Benson Saulo has just been appointed as the first Indigenous Consul-General to the United States. Raised in Tamworth, Saulo will relocate to Texas at the end of the year, aiming to use his role to strengthen Australian and US relations.

As a Wemba Wemba, Jardwadjali and Gunditjmara man, Saulo’s appointment has made history, and this isn’t the first time he’s done so either.

The Australian Government have finally appointed our first Indigenous Consul-General to the United States, Benson Saulo. Along with his extensive financial and diplomatic expertise, Saulo aims to “bring people together” in his role.

“It is an honour to be appointed as Australian Consul-General in Houston. I look forward to working closely with Australian businesses and our trade partners to support trade and investment between our nations,” Saulo explained on Instagram.

In addition to this appointment, our new US Consul-General has previously been nominated for Young Australian of the Year, was the first Indigenous Australian appointed as the Australian Youth Representative to the United Nations, and was a lead negotiator on the Rights of the Child Resolutions at the UN General Assembly in 2011, amongst many other accolades. A friendly reminder that he’s achieved all of this before the age of 32.

With experience through Australian government, corporate, and not-for-profit sectors as well, Saulo reflected to the The West Australian that his role has entailed a “huge weight of responsibility.”

“But then also a sense of achievement and encouragement and a sense of being able to share my culture in the US and connect with other Indigenous people and highlight and showcase the global Indigenous economy,” he added.

“To be able to convene a respectful and informed dialogue and if I can play a small role in my time over in Houston, but also here in Australia, it’s something that I’d hope to do.”

For a full list of his achievements, click here.