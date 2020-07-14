Baker Boy and Miiesha lead National Indigenous Music Awards 2020 finalists

The National Indigenous Music Awards, which are set to be live-streamed on August 8, have announced the final nominations for 2020, with Baker Boy and Miiesha leading the lineup with three nominations each.

The announcement features 24 different First Nations artists across 7 separate categories, representing a diverse range of killer talent across various realms of the music industry.

NIMA announced earlier this year that their event would go ahead, taking place virtually in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year’s NIMA saw Baker Boy receive Artist Of The Year, and Mo’Ju take out Album of the Year for her third studio album, 2019’s Native Tongue and Song of the Year for the album’s title track.

Things are looking good for Baker Boy again this year, who has received nominations for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for Meditjin (featuring Jess B), and Film Clip of the Year for the same track. Another strong contender is Queensland electronic artist Miiesha, who is in the running for New Talent of the Year, Album of the Year – with her debut Nyaaringu – and Film Clip of the Year for Drowning. Other nominees for 2020 include including Jessica Mauboy, Archie Roach, Thelma Plum, Mau Power, Briggs, Electric Fields, Dallas Woods, and Kee’ahn.

NIMA is set to be live-streamed on August 8 from 7 pm AEST on NITV (for free-to-air television), Double J on digital radio, National Indigenous Radio Service broadcasters on terrestrial radio, and Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. Head here for more information.