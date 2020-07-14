Bryce Sainty is a captivating presence on ‘Nervous’

We’ve been fans of Bryce Sainty for a while now. Over the course of this year, in particular, Sainty has showcased his sonic versatility and knack for musical inventiveness. His songs, while centred by earnest country-inspired tones, pull from a far wider range of sounds. The result is a brand of music that’s heartfelt and infectious.

Last week, Sainty returned with another deeply addictive new single, Nervous, further expanding upon his immersive universe of sound. Here’s a hot tip from the Happy Mag team: keep an eye on this name, we’re expecting big things.

Central Coast singer-songwriter Bryce Sainty has returned with his new single, Nervous; a soulful and emotive offering of alt-country.

While his previous single, Do You Remember, flaunted shimmering synth lines and soaring choruses, Nervous brings things back down to earth. This beautifully textured slow-burner is driven by soulful guitars and resonant, emotive vocal melodies. As the song progresses, Sainty’s delivery grows in power; what starts out as a largely understated song quickly finds develops into something emotionally cathartic.

Although Sainty possesses an undeniable talent for songwriting, it’s really his vocal delivery that makes his songs so commanding. On this new single, for example, the arrangements are arrestingly minimalist; it’s the vocal performance that pushes it into such epic territories.

Bryce Sainty, for the past number of years now, has been releasing strong single after strong single. We can’t wait to hear what he delivers next. For now, check out his new single Nervous above.