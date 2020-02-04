An iconic Banksy artwork is going up for auction later this month

Controversial artist Banksy’s work Vote to Love has been put up for auction, set to take place on the 11th of February in London. The piece, made famous in 2018, is a commentary on Britain’s decision to leave the European Union. The work features an altered Vote To Leave placard under a heart-shaped balloon which has been spray-painted to turn the word ‘leave’ to ‘love.’

Originally the piece was rejected after Banksy submitted it under an anagram which was disassociated with the artist.

The artwork first came to the attention of both the art world and the public after it was originally rejected for The Royal Academy’s 2018 annual summer exhibition; one of Britain’s most popular art shows since 1769. Submitted under a fake name, the piece was not considered for the exhibition until the curator Grayson Perry contacted Banksy directly – who re-submitted the same work but as himself.

It featured in the exhibition that year at an estimated worth of around 350 million pounds.

Now the work is set to be sold for around 600 million pounds, in the running with other famous works created by artists such as Maurizio Cattelan. Remember? The artist who recently blew up the internet with that taped banana piece.