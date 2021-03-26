Bare Beets’ debut EP is packed with tight hooks and pure songwriting

Five-piece Bare Beets take their influences from everywhere, crafting songs oozing with interest on their self-titled debut EP.

From the drop of the needle, it’s clear that Brisbane band Bare Beets love all sides of music. From writing to playing to mixing, the band have adopted a do-it-yourself attitude, and it makes for an incredibly refreshing listening experience.

Let’s dive into their self-titled debut EP and the gems within.

First, a little origin story. Bare Beets began as a family band, comprising of Mark (bass), Kayla (lead vocals), Nat (drums), and Paige (synth). Being a family is a surefire vantage point of the band, with the members sharing a deep passion and commitment to not only their craft… but each other. Upon rehearsing, the band realised they needed their music to be more dynamic, so they picked up lead guitarist Jacob and became Bare Beets. Now, onto the music.

Opening track NBD kicks ass with some spunky vocals, high-gain electric guitar, and wavy synth. Though many of the tones are intentionally distorted, their self-done production has managed to make a crisp, radio-friendly sound with pop-sensibility. One track in, and influences are already spiralling from every direction. “When people ask us what genre we are, we always find it difficult to come up with an answer… We just tell them have a listen and decide for yourself,” the band state. Challenge accepted, Bare Beets.

The Night has a rhythm reminiscent of The White Stripes and a funky bassline sounding like something Tame Impala would track down. Then there’s the slow-tempo Nothing, a piano-driven slice of classy songwriting and emotive chord changes. Mr. Badtimes is an ’80s-inspired kiss-off track that will get you grooving on your feet, forgetting about your ex. “Goodbye to you, Mr. Badtimes”, Kayla sings, reclaiming control. Closer Give It Up switches it up again, with some whirling electric guitar-heavy rock—major shoutout to Jacob’s shredding on this one.

After listening to the whole EP, only two things are certain. First, Bare Beets cannot be categorised. Second, this is a killer debut EP full of welcome surprises.

Listen to the Bare Beets EP below: