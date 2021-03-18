PlayStation owners are getting 10 amazing free games next week

All PlayStation owners are getting 10 free games on March 25 as the latest instalment of Sony’s Play at Home program.

PlayStation and Xbox have continued their seemingly never-ending battle to be gaming’s good guy. The best part is that the big winner once again is gamers; with free games being both companies’ favourite weapon of mass endearment.

It’s PlayStation players who will be particularly pleased by Sony’s latest offering: 10 games of undeniable quality that are free for every PlayStation 4 or 5 owner, no PlayStation Plus subscription needed. That said, there are a few caveats for certain titles. Therefore, this guide is here to give you a quick run down of what is coming, along with some other helpful information.

Horizon Zero Dawn

Before we jump into the games that are being made available on March 25, lets get this out of the way: Sony are making Horizon Zero Dawn free to download between April 19 and May 14.

This is a great game that everyone should play. It’s a AAA title that gives the player a staggeringly original post-apocalyptic world of technology and nature to explore. It also manages to tell a story that is both touching and memorable. So mark this one in your diary and don’t miss out.

ABZÛ

ABZÛ is an beautifully artistic game that was originally released in 2016. It is made by the same people that brought you Journey, so if you like slower-paced games that are more akin to an experience, this could be perfect for you.

The game is basically an underwater diving simulator that allows you to explore the gorgeous mystery of the ocean. It’s the perfect holiday you weren’t able to go on because of the pandemic!

Enter the Gungeon

Do you like shooting games? Do you also like retro arcade games that fully embrace the pixels of yesteryear? If you answered yes, then Enter the Gungeon will be right up your alley.

It’s a shooter-looter that is incredibly fast-paced and addictive. It’s also about trying to find a mythical gun that can kill the past. Which, depending on how last year treated you, could be mightily appealing.

Rez Infinite

Rez Infinite is an awesome remaster of the iconic PlayStation 2 game Rez. It’s a unique combination of impressionistic, tripped-out visuals, cool music, and shooting action. Definitely a good way to blow of steam after a difficult day at work.

Rez Infinite is available to be played in VR too, for players that want to feel like they are been sucked into Tron.

Subnautica

Subnautica is my personal pick of the bunch – a survival/underwater exploration simulator that’s really engrossing. You find yourself crash landed in an alien planet that is almost entirely made of water.

In your quest to escape, you will come across lifeforms that are gorgeous and terrifying in equal measure. The crafting options are extensive and there is actually a pretty interesting story to be uncovered, if you are brave enough to enter the deepest trenches of the sea.

The Witness

The Witness is the second game by Braid mastermind Jonathan Blow. This dude changed indie video games and The Witness is his sophomore effort. It’s full of mystery and challenging puzzles, all found while exploring an island. Not a bad way to simulate escaping your cramped apartment, huh?

However, be prepared to get frustrated. This game will not hold your hand and you will get stuck. Although, at least now, the internet is full of helpful guides.

Sony have also provided PlayStation owners with a selection of free VR games, which is perfect for players that have been cooped up because of the pandemic and need to feel like they are escaping their tiny little apartments.

However, if you don’t have the necessary hardware, these games will not be playable.

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

If you enjoyed Astro’s Playroom on PlayStation 5 but wished that you could get just a little closer to those cute, tiny robots, then we have news for you. You can! Sony is making this standalone game free for everyone.

So get strapped in and help save those little robots!

Moss

Moss is a cute game where you play as a mouse that has adventured into new territory. The PlayStation VR game has a great animation style, with characters that recall the iconic anime films of Hayao Miyazaki.

So if you want to step out of your comfort zone and into the shoes of a mouse, Sony is giving you the perfect free game.

Thumper

Thumper looks pretty out there. It’s a rhythm game where you play as a “space beetle” and must “brave the hellish void and confront a maniacal giant head from the future”.

If you are looking for an existential horror story that will make you appreciate being stuck at home, then Thumper has you covered. Oh, and there is music and rhythm too. It sounds like the perfect free game – too weird to not play, right?

Paper Beast

Welcome to the origami world of Paper Beast! This game is an interactive dream where you watch paper animals parade through an alien-looking world. Very trippy, but also pretty damn cool.

Sony is pretty much giving PlayStation owners free admission to an alien animal parade… get amongst it.

It truly is an impressive list of free games, and it’s sure to keep PlayStation owners at home and cheerful as we collectively see out this pandemic.