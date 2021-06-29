Deputy PM, Barnaby Joyce fined $200 for not wearing a mask

An upstanding citizen dobbed in Barnaby Joyce to Crime Stoppers for not wearing a mask while buying petrol.

The new (and universally hated) Deputy Prime Minister of Australia was getting petty at a service station in Armidale.

While Joyce was allegedly inside for “less than a minute”, according to Nine news reporter, Chris O’Keefe, an amazing member of the public did the right thing, and immediately called Crime Stoppers.

Under NSW’s current COVID rules, face masks are required for all non-residential indoor locations.

Officers from New England Police District apparently checked the service station’s CCTV, confirmed Joyce broke the rules, and issued him a $200 fine.

Police later confirmed that Mr Joyce was issued with a $200 fine at 8:00 am on Monday.

Deputy Police Commissioner, Gary Worboys said the fine was an example of how police follow up on all dob-ins made by the public.

“That person was apologetic and cooperated with police being firm and fair,” he said.

“Police are rostered 24/7 right across the state, and they will take action, and certainly the incident at Armidale is clear evidence that police will investigate and take action.”

Barnaby Joyce has been issued a $200 fine by NSW Police for not wearing a mask while paying for petrol in Armidale. He was inside for less than a minute, spotted by a member of the public who called Crime Stoppers. Police went and checked CCTV and issued the fine. @9NewsAUS — Chris O’Keefe (@cokeefe9) June 29, 2021

Barnaby Joyce is best known as one of Australia’s most slimy retail politicians.

Joyce originally resigned as leader and deputy prime minister in 2018, after facing sustained pressure over accusations of sexual harassment — a claim he continuously denies.

Many also know Joyce as a fierce climate change denier, proponent against same-sex marriage, and a renowned adulterer, after reports emerged that he had an affair (and offspring) with a former staffer.

Having recently returned to the position of deputy prime minister after a leadership challenge on former Nationals leader Michael McCormack, it’s no wonder that the public remains vigilant about keeping Joyce ‘ in check’.

I do not consider myself to be an ultracop but heartily applaud a zero tolerance policing approach specifically for Barnaby Joyce. This can be considered for his own safety if that helps. — Jon “Fleet Of Airships” Kudelka (@jonkudelka) June 29, 2021

Furthermore, with the new outbreak of the Delta variant, which the WHO has declared as the “most transmissible variant” of COVID-19 we’ve seen so far, now is the time to cover your damn mouth – maybe even permanently.