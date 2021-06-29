Netflix and CD Projekt Red announced the world’s first WitcherCon

On July 9th, Netflix and CD Projekt Red will be hosting the world’s first WitcherCon. Expect fresh announcements, Gwent, and Henry Cavill.

Witcher fans around the world are rejoicing over an announcement made mere hours ago. CD Projekt Red and Netflix will be hosting the world’s first WitcherCon, described as an “epic event for Witcher fans old and new, bringing together the worlds of The Witcher video games and the TV series”.

A multi-format event, it will be available to stream on Netflix as well as being viewable live on CD Projekt Red’s Twitch and YouTube channels. The event will feature a plethora of exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, announcements, and expert explorations of the lore, legends, and history behind the franchise.

CD Projekt Red will also conduct a variety of entertaining panels spotlighting the people who brought the franchise to life. Yes, that includes the fan-favourite, Henry Cavill.

The convention will open with a panel discussing the upcoming second season of Netflix’s The Witcher series. Hopefully, this will include a follow-up trailer as well as more details on what to expect from the sequel to their smash hit.

This may very well come to fruition, as the companies have teased in the announcement that the “The White Wolf may even have a surprise or two in store…”

There will also be something for fans of the franchise’s video games. In a segment titled ‘Memories from the Path: Stories Behind The Witcher Games’, we expect a look back at the game’s inception as well as its defining moments. Unfortunately CD Projekt Red has stated outright that a new Witcher game will not be announced at this event. A wise move, considering they’re still polishing off their controversial previous release, Cyberpunk 2077.

WitcherCon will be available to stream on July 10 at 7:00 pm CEST on Twitch and YouTube as well as on Netflix. The full schedule is available here.