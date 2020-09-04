Beirut: dog detects possible heartbeat beneath the rubble, one month after blast

After a rescue dog indicated the presence of life under the Beirut rubble, workers believe they have may have detected a child’s heartbeat.

Exactly one month after the massive explosion that rocked Beirut, a search-and-rescue dog has detected signs of possible life under the rubble of a building that collapsed in the neighbourhood of Gemmayze.

The dog, named Flash, is part of a Chilean search-and-rescue team, TOPOS CHILE. Following the discovery, the team used specialist equipment and detected what appeared to be a heartbeat and breathing.

On August 4, an explosion ripped through the port of Beirut, leaving 191 people dead, more than 6,000 injured, and 300,000 people homeless, whilst devastating much of the city.

Almost exactly a month later, on Wednesday evening a rescue team were revisiting the area of Gemmayze to ensure all infrastructure was secure when the dog ran towards the collapsed building and gave a sign that there was a person alive, as reported by Al Jazeera.

A dog has detected life under the rubble at this spot in Gemmayze, a whole month after the Beirut explosion. Rescue teams are digging. Let there be a miracle. pic.twitter.com/pN5UjQIfGb — Liz Sly (@LizSly) September 3, 2020

Flash, the doggo that first detected human presence here. pic.twitter.com/7DL8zmq0Jm — Timour Azhari (@timourazhari) September 4, 2020

Following this, the team used audio detection equipment and discovered signs of breathing and a heartbeat of around 18 beats per minute on the ground floor of the building. The team believe that it likely belongs to a child.

“These [signs] along with the temperature sensor means there is a possibility of life,” NGO Live Love Lebanon member Edward Bitar described, according to the New York Post. The rescue team also detected at least one other body.

The rescue workers have lowered someone into the building. They say they detected a heartbeat – absolutely incredible pic.twitter.com/JhGDSQlp4C — Claire Read (@clear_red) September 3, 2020

The discovery prompted an immediate search, with the rescue effort splitting into teams and carefully working to remove the rubble, aided by Army, fire service, and volunteer rescuers. A tent with floodlights and supplies was set up by the Red Cross as night began to fall and there were intermittent calls for silence as the rescuers listened for any signs of life.

They detected a signal from a potential heartbeat for a second time – they are going in pic.twitter.com/iKOGS6JOPn — Claire Read (@clear_red) September 3, 2020

Yet due to unsafe conditions, rescue teams decided to pause the search overnight, with efforts set to continue in the morning, aided by the arrival of cranes and heavy machinery. However, the decision left many Beirut locals furious, with the crowds claiming that the trapped person could die.

God damn it how can anyone SLEEP TONIGHT knowing that there might be someone breathing under the rubbles of a Gemayze building. This someone’s soul/body has been struggling for 30 days, alone, in the dark, in the heat. How can the Government sleep! #Lebanon — Luna Safwan – لونا صفوان (@LunaSafwan) September 3, 2020

Big development: army has suspended the search until 8 am tomorrow morning citing ‘safety risk’ from shaky structure. They say they will bring a crane in the morning. Crowd is furious: ‘the child could die.’ ‘we will go and find him.’ ‘you don’t want the truth’ pic.twitter.com/T4V4dahOUZ — Tamara Qiblawi (@tamaraqiblawi) September 3, 2020

Following this, locals decided to take matters into their own hands, sourcing a crane and continuing to work through the night in an attempt to rescue whoever may be trapped.

Protester Melissa Fathalla is getting that crane. She says it’s on its way. The army had suspended the operation after rescue deemed too risky and said they needed until 8 am to bring a crane in. ‘if you’re not going to continue the search then just kill us!’ locals tell army. pic.twitter.com/wHLy62sIQ3 — Tamara Qiblawi (@tamaraqiblawi) September 3, 2020

Crane in action at #Beirut search and rescue works https://t.co/L1c0w3nbdQ — Timour Azhari (@timourazhari) September 4, 2020

Whilst there is no guarantee that the person is still alive under the rubble, everyone is holding onto hope.

This incident is being seen as the embodiment of everything that’s wrong with the Lebanese state — neglect and a total loss of credibility. The protest that ensued is being seen as the embodiment of people power, and its potential to fulfill the state’s basic functions. — Tamara Qiblawi (@tamaraqiblawi) September 3, 2020