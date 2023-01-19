6 Best Appetite Suppressants for Hunger Control and Weight Loss in 2023

Many weight loss and appetite suppressant supplements claim to be the best appetite suppressant pills, but few clinical studies support these claims.

However, it’s possible to lose weight with the best appetite suppressants since they alter your body’s response to hunger while enhancing your energy and metabolism.

Find out which best appetite suppressants we recommend.

Best Appetite Suppressants

PhenQ – Best appetite suppressants overall

Instant Knockout – Best appetite suppressants for men

Zotrim – Best appetite suppressants for quick weight loss

Phen24 – Best appetite suppressants for boosting metabolism

Trimtone – Best appetite suppressants for belly fat

PrimeShred – Best appetite suppressants fat burner for mental focus

These six supplements are our top choices for the best appetite suppressant pills to help you regulate hunger and lose weight.

1. PhenQ – Best Appetite Suppressants Overall

PhenQ is the greatest herbal appetite suppressor and all-natural fat burner that works for men and women. It also helps boost energy and decreases cravings. The formula contains natural ingredients that have been shown to aid in weight reduction:

The formula for Capsimax powder includes piperine (black pepper), caffeine, vitamin B3, and capsicum (also known as cayenne pepper). It offers strong thermogenic capabilities by raising core body temperature to facilitate fat loss [1].

While the benefits of chromium picolinate on weight loss are modest, studies have shown that it may help people eat less, feel full longer, and improve their body composition [2].

Caffeine is often utilized in the best appetite suppressants to promote your body’s fat-burning process and offer you an energy boost [3].

L-carnitine and nopal feature numerous amino acids, which decrease your hunger and help you burn fat for fuel [3].

It is unlikely that you will suffer any negative side effects from taking the strongest appetite suppressant pill PhenQ since it is composed entirely of natural ingredients. However, even naturally occurring ingredients might provoke an adverse reaction in our bodies.

People who are caffeine sensitive, for instance, may find that taking these strongest appetite suppressant supplements causes them to develop headaches. PhenQ suggests reducing the amount of caffeine you get from food and beverages and taking their safe appetite suppressant.

Pros

Guaranteed refund within 60 days

Natural ingredients used

Suitable for vegetarians

Cons

Some of the negative effects, such as bloating, nausea, and headaches, might continue for many days

Who Is PhenQ Best For?

If you’re looking for effective and all-natural safe appetite suppressant supplements, PhenQ is your best bet. Those who need help finding the motivation to exercise throughout their quest to lose weight may benefit from this.

Who Should Avoid PhenQ?

PhenQ is not recommended for use by those who are caffeine sensitive. PhenQ, like other safe appetite suppressant supplements, is not safe for use by women who are pregnant or nursing. People under the age of 18 are also not allowed to take it.

Before using PhenQ, you should discuss it with your primary care physician if you are already on other prescription drugs.

Summary

The natural, safe appetite suppressant PhenQ works equally well for both men and women. Scientists have shown that PhenQ’s all-natural ingredients effectively target and destroy stored fat, leading to significant weight loss. You may test PhenQ without worry since it comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

2. Instant Knockout – Best Appetite Suppressants for Men

This strongest appetite suppressant really packs a punch. The fat-burning formula of this safe appetite suppressant supplement has received positive feedback from MMA instructors, fighters, and athletes, which led to its selection as the best appetite suppressants for men.

The potent ingredients in Instant Knockout speed up the body’s natural fat-burning processes, which in turn helps users shed excess pounds:

Increased thermogenesis: Components like piperine and cayenne pepper work to raise the body’s internal temperature. They also increase the body’s capacity to burn fat.

Improved metabolic rate: Research shows that zinc helps the body’s metabolic rate. Obesity is often linked to zinc deficiency [4].

Hunger control: Glucomannan is a dietary fiber that stays in the stomach and makes you feel fuller for longer [3].

Energy boost: A high dose of caffeine boosts energy and gets the body to burn more fat.

Green coffee beans, green tea, and caffeine anhydrous are natural sources of caffeine included in Instant Knockout. Catechins, found in extracts of green tea, have been shown to speed up the metabolism and burn fat [5]. There are claims that extracts from green coffee beans may aid in weight reduction, although the evidence supporting this claim is inconclusive [3].

Pros

Suitable for vegetarians

Enhances stamina

Cons

You need to take four best appetite suppressant pills daily

The capsules are quite big and might be challenging to swallow

Who Is Instant Knockout Best For?

Men who want to reduce their body fat while preserving their muscular power would benefit most from using Instant Knockout. You can also take it with the best testosterone booster to stimulate muscle growth.

Who Should Avoid Instant Knockout?

Instant Knockout is not recommended for use by individuals who are caffeine sensitive and struggle to fall or stay asleep since it contains a significant quantity of caffeine and other ingredients that boost energy. Under no circumstances should anybody less than 18 years old consume it.

Summary

Instant Knockout is among the most effective and strongest appetite suppressant supplements available to men trying to reduce their overall body fat. It packs natural stimulants that give you more energy and help you feel fuller for longer. It has received support from renowned coaches and athletes.

3. Zotrim – Best Appetite Suppressants for Quick Weight Loss

Because it has been shown in scientific trials to lower the amount of fat stored in the body while also reducing feelings of hunger, we decided that the best appetite suppressant for rapid weight reduction would be Zotrim. Studies have shown that using Zotrim for a few weeks may dramatically decrease total body weight and waist size [6].

The supplement Zotrim includes vitamins B3, B6, yerba mate, and guarana. Because they raise the energy your body produces and speed up your metabolism, these natural forms of caffeine make it easier for you to lose weight. As a result, you will experience reduced hunger, which will, in turn, reduce the amount of food you consume.

Natural best appetite suppressant pills like Zotrim are safe and effective, although some users have experienced mild reactions, including gas, nausea, mood swings, and bowel issues [6].

Pros

Verified success in many clinical trials

Money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied within 100 days

Cons

Mild side effects are common

Who Is Zotrim Best For?

The greatest candidates for the weight loss benefits of Zotrim are those who use a boost in energy to burn off extra fat, along with reduced calorie intake from the appetite suppressing qualities.

Who Should Avoid Zotrim?

Caffeine-sensitive individuals should not use Zotrim, as the high dose can be overstimulating.

Summary

In contrast to other dietary strongest appetite suppressant supplements, Zotrim’s efficacy in lowering overall body fat has been verified by clinical research. Due to the generous return policy, this is an excellent choice for consumers who want to test out the best appetite suppressants but are concerned about the potential side effects.

4. Phen24 – Best Appetite Suppressants for Boosting Metabolism

The Phen24 package includes not one but two strongest appetite suppressant supplements developed to maximize the body’s metabolic rate. Their two-formula approach is predicated on the fact that our metabolic rate varies during the day in response to variations of light and darkness [7].

Because of the high metabolic rate we have throughout the daytime, our bodies will burn fat at this time. After dinner, our metabolism naturally slows down, making it more likely that the calories we consume will be stored as fat. The fat-burning effects of Phen24 are maximized at all times of day since it works in tandem with your circadian cycle to maximize fat-burning.

Phen24 helps you feel more energized and in control of your eating habits. Cayenne pepper, caffeine, zinc, manganese, l-phenylalanine, and copper are a few powerful thermogenic and stimulant ingredients in its proprietary blend.

Pros

A money-back guarantee for the first 60 days

Maintain a healthy balance with your metabolic rate

Cons

These best appetite suppressant pills are pricey

Who Is Phen24 Best For?

People who habitually snack late at night may benefit the most from using Phen24. It heats your body so that it can create more energy, which means that it promotes thermogenesis at night. As a result, you will experience less hunger and eat fewer calories throughout the day. People with regular exercise problems may also benefit from using Phen 24.

Who Should Avoid Phen24?

It is a safe appetite suppressant pill. However, people who are quickly stimulated by caffeine, have a history of bouts of sleeplessness, or have other metabolic disorders should avoid using Phen24.

Summary

Phen24 helps you lose weight by increasing your fat-burning metabolism to its maximum, no matter what time of day it is. According to our analysis, Phen24 is the most efficient and best appetite suppressant pills. Plus, it is one of the best metabolism boosters on our list.



5. Trimtone – Best Appetite Suppressants for Belly Fat

Trimtone is one of the natural and safe appetite suppressant supplements. It boosts your metabolism, which in turn causes your body to burn stored fat even while you are at rest.

The formula includes grains of paradise, an effective fat-burning plant member of the ginger family. Studies have shown that taking grains of paradise is an excellent way to reduce visceral fat and stop the production of fat cells in women [8].

Additionally, Trimtone includes natural components such as green bean coffee and extracts from green tea, which are strong in caffeine and can disrupt fat cell structure. Additionally, it contains glucomannan, a kind of dietary fiber that helps lower calorie consumption and keeps you feeling full for longer.

Pros

100 days to get a refund

Every day, you need to take one capsule

Cons

Not suitable for vegetarians

People who are sensitive to the effects of caffeine shouldn’t consume this

Who Is Trimtone Best For?

If you are a woman looking to reduce weight but don’t have time to take the best appetite-suppressant pills or injections each day, Trimtone is your best option. It’s simply one capsule, taken at night before bedtime. Trimtone may be aimed at ladies, but it is effective enough to reduce fat in males.

Who Should Avoid Trimtone?

Trimtone best appetite suppressant pills are made using gelatin, so they are unsuitable for vegetarians. Because it includes caffeine, like most other best appetite suppressants, Trimtone is not a good choice for those quickly stimulated by the stimulating effects of caffeine.

Summary

Trimtone’s ability to burn up adipose tissue is a major contributing factor to its usefulness in weight reduction. We recommend it as the finest natural and the best appetite suppressant pills for getting rid of abdominal fat since it contains beneficial elements, including green tea and grains of paradise.

6. PrimeShred – Best Appetite Suppressants Fat Burner for Mental Focus

We decided to go with PrimeShred as our go-to best appetite suppressant pills for mental focus. It is a natural product that helps speed up the burning of fat, boosts energy levels, and protects against mental fatigue.

PrimeShred has 500 mg of green tea extract, 225 mg of caffeine anhydrous, and 100 mg of green coffee bean extract, all of which are natural stimulants that boost the rate at which the body burns fat.

In addition to its ability to burn fat, PrimeShred’s proprietary blend lays a significant emphasis on mood control and mental concentration to enhance your exercise regimen’s effectiveness. These mood-enhancing ingredients include, but are not limited to:

Studies on amino acid L-theanine have shown that it may help people relax and concentrate without making them tired or drowsy [9].

Dimethylaminoethanol (DMAE) enhances concentration and memory by increasing the brain’s synthesis of acetylcholine [10].

The apoptogenic properties of Rhodiola Rosea root aid in the body’s response to stressful conditions like strenuous exercise, allowing for greater endurance [11].

L-tyrosine is an amino acid that aids in producing dopamine and adrenaline. Consequently, your motor abilities and responsiveness in the gym will increase.

PrimeShred requires three capsules to be taken in the morning before breakfast, in contrast to other best appetite suppressant pills that need many doses throughout the day.

Pros

Suitable for vegetarians

Blend that is open source and does not include any proprietary ingredients

Cons

There will be no refunds issued for the one-month supply

Who Is PrimeShred Best For?

PrimeShred is a fantastic choice for people looking for a natural and open formula to complement a strenuous exercise program. For both sexes, it’s ideal for those who wish to maximize their fat-burning capabilities at the gym without sacrificing focus.

Who Should Avoid PrimeShred?

Because it includes caffeine from three separate sources, PrimeShred is not recommended for consumption by those sensitive to caffeine’s effects. PrimeShred should also be avoided by nursing mothers and those who are or want to get pregnant.

Summary

PrimeShred is a safe appetite suppressant supplement with several benefits, including suppressing appetite, increasing fat burning, boosting energy, and improving mood. PrimeShred is helpful if you’d want to have more mental energy for exercise.

Learn more about the best nootropic supplements to boost cognitive performance and memory here.

How Did We Choose the Best Appetite Suppressants?

To find the most effective and best appetite suppressants, we considered the following eight criteria:

Safety Ingredients Dosage Refund policy Discounts Stimulants Customer reviews Price

Ingredients of the Best Appetite Suppressants

When selecting the most effective best appetite suppressant pills, we focused primarily on the quality of their ingredients. Unfortunately, few dietary-safe appetite suppressant supplements have a solid scientific basis. Nutritional fiber and other natural ingredients trumped synthetic fillers and additives.

Dosage of the Best Appetite Suppressants

The dosage of each ingredient was considered, as they will only be effective with a sufficient dose. At the same time, some products require you to take numerous pills throughout the day, which is inconvenient. We tried to look for a balance between realistic dosages and effective amounts of ingredients.

Stimulants of the Best Appetite Suppressants

Is coffee an appetite suppressant? Green tea and coffee beans, both stimulants, are often used in weight reduction and are the strongest appetite suppressant supplements since they speed up the body’s metabolism and give you more energy, as well as suppressing appetite.

Although stimulants do the job, they do not come without negative side effects, including drowsiness and a queasy feeling in the stomach. Stimulants are often included in even the most effective and best appetite suppressants.

Safety of the Best Appetite Suppressants

Appetite-suppressant supplements possible adverse effects on health and safety were also taken into account. While it’s true that many safe appetite suppressant supplements designed to reduce appetite make the promise that they have no negative effects, this is seldom the case.

Natural substances might nevertheless cause moderate discomfort in some people.

Customer Reviews of the Best Appetite Suppressants

A weight loss appetite-suppressant supplements principal function is to facilitate that goal. As a result, we were able to learn more about the best appetite suppressants thanks to the feedback of actual users.

Pricing of the Best Appetite Suppressants

We know that it does not matter how efficient the best appetite suppressant pills are if they are out of your budget range. We took care to evaluate items with diverse price levels. The first month’s supply of our recommended best appetite suppressants will set you back between $30 and $75.

Discounts of the Best Appetite Suppressants

Discounts allow you to try the best appetite-suppressant pills that would otherwise be out of your price range. When compiling our top picks for the strongest appetite suppressant supplements that help curb appetite, we took into account any applicable sales discount.

Refund Policy of the Best Appetite Suppressants

Most folks prefer a no-risk method of trying out the best appetite suppressants. They want to find out for themselves whether the supplement genuinely works to control cravings. We took this into account. Therefore, the strongest appetite suppressant supplements with more generous return policies ended up higher in the rankings.

What Are Appetite Suppressants?

The category of weight reduction supplements known as appetite suppressants work by interfering with your body’s natural reaction to hunger. They aid weight loss by reducing appetite, preventing food cravings, and increasing energy expenditure.

Those who are obese, defined as having a body mass index of 30 or more, are often prescribed the best appetite suppressants. If a patient with a BMI of 27 or above also has other underlying problems, such as diabetes or high blood pressure, the doctor may prescribe an appetite suppressant.

The strongest appetite suppressant supplements available today may limit fat absorption, preventing weight gain. These are not intended to replace the best appetite suppressants and shouldn’t be used to do so without first seeing a doctor.

How Do the Best Appetite Suppressants Work?

The strongest appetite suppressant supplements that reduce hunger influence how the brain interprets hunger [12]. They signal the brain, prompting the body to register satiety sooner. As a result, you’ll be able to cut down on your calorie intake and shed some excess pounds.

Active ingredients like dietary fiber, caffeine, and B vitamins are included in the best appetite suppressants. These nutrients work together to make you feel full, boost your energy, and help you manage your emotional eating.

Most weight reduction from using the strongest appetite suppressant should occur during the first six months. If, after 12 weeks on the best appetite suppressants, you have not lost at least 5% of your starting weight, your doctor may recommend that you discontinue using the best appetite suppressant pills [13].

Do the Best Appetite Suppressants Work for Weight Loss?

When paired with a good diet and regular exercise, the best appetite suppressants may be effective for weight reduction. Supplemental appetite suppression is just one aspect of a healthy weight reduction program.

Those who used the best appetite suppressants as part of a healthy living program lost an extra 3% to 12% of body weight compared to those who didn’t take suppressants, according to a study of prescription weight loss medication [13].

While using the best appetite suppressants may help you lose weight, it has limited benefits, and people often gain the weight back after treatment is stopped. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle while using the strongest appetite suppressant is essential.

If you are obese and have tried everything to lose weight without success, your doctor may suggest seeing a bariatric surgeon [13].

Suppose your doctor finds that you lose weight effectively while taking the strongest appetite suppressant supplements. In that case, they may prescribe continued usage if you do not develop any serious adverse effects.

Are Hunger Suppressants Safe?

Is it safe to use a hunger suppressant? As long as you listen to your doctor and don’t ignore FDA warnings, the answer is yes.

Unfortunately, even the safest and best appetite suppressants may have serious side effects. Here are some safety considerations to keep in mind when using the best appetite suppressants:

Get safe appetite suppressant pills only from sources recommended by your doctor

Make sure your doctor knows about the drugs you’re taking, including safe appetite-suppressant supplements

Before beginning treatment with appetite suppressants, it is important to ask about and get familiar with any potential adverse effects

The best appetite suppressants should never replace a healthy diet and regular exercise

The following should also avoid taking appetite suppressant supplements:

Folks using antidepressants or anxiety medication

Pregnant or nursing women

Those who have a history of other health issues, such as glaucoma, cardiovascular disease, or an overactive thyroid

Benefits of the Best Appetite Suppressants

The best appetite suppressants may help individuals who struggle to maintain a healthy weight get started on a weight loss journey and keep them motivated to stick with it.

Medication for weight reduction aids in weight loss of up to 10% of starting weight [13]. The health benefits and reduced risk of chronic illnesses are enormous after losing this much weight. Sugar levels, blood pressure, and lipid levels may reduce via weight reduction. Having less joint discomfort and less difficulty sleeping is another way it will enhance the quality of life.

Some individuals have trouble controlling their food and binge when lonely, sleepy, or upset. Taking the best appetite suppressant pills to reduce your appetite might also alter your attitude toward food by helping you sense fullness more quickly.

One low-cost strategy for shedding extra pounds is to use the best appetite suppressant. Your health insurance plan may pay for your best appetite suppressant pills if they are on prescription. Many companies selling the best appetite suppressants for sale without a prescription offer substantial discounts and generous return policies to encourage customers to give them a try.

Disadvantages of the Best Appetite Suppressants

There are situations where the potential negative effects of using an appetite suppressant exceed the positive ones. Only those concerned with their health should utilize the best appetite suppressants.

Temporary side effects from the best appetite suppressants include gastrointestinal issues, constipation, and dry mouth, while more serious dangers include liver damage.

The effectiveness of the best appetite suppressant pills varies widely. You should consider the price, possible side effects, and family medical history before deciding to take them.

As a result of the likelihood that you will put on weight after you stop using dietary best appetite suppressant pills, you are advised to adopt an overall healthy lifestyle while undergoing treatment.

What Are the Types of Appetite Suppressants?

You may get the best appetite suppressants from your doctor or a drugstore.

The majority of over-the-counter best appetite suppressants include thermogenic or stimulating ingredients.

Although there is a need for more data on the usefulness of natural components like chromium picolinate and green coffee bean extracts, several over-the-counter best appetite suppressants include them.

Always check with your doctor before using the best appetite suppressants sold over the counter since some of the best appetite suppressant pills may interact adversely with medication.

FDA Approved Appetite Suppressants

The FDA strictly regulates medical appetite suppressants because of their health hazards.

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized just a small number of prescription best appetite suppressant pills: [13]:

Phentermine/Topiramate Phendimetrazine Liraglutide Phentermine Diethylpropion Naltrexone-bupropion

Diethylpropion

Tenuate and Tenuate Dospan are brand names for the best appetite suppressant pills, diethylpropion.

Diethylpropion is available as tablets and must only be taken for a limited period, no more than a few weeks. The FDA has generally only authorized prescription diet medications for temporary usage.

Diethylpropion, like other appetite suppressant supplements, works best when taken in addition to changes in eating habits and physical activity.

Addiction is possible with improper dosing of diethylpropion. It’s important to follow your doctor’s instructions on your dosage.

Diethylpropion has similar drowsy effects. Until you know how these best appetite suppressant pills affect you, you shouldn’t drive or operate heavy equipment [14].

Liraglutide

The prescription liraglutide helps to control food cravings. It decreases the stomach’s emptying rate, which in turn reduces hunger and facilitates weight reduction. It is recommended that liraglutide be used once a day, administered through injection.

Saxenda is the brand name for liraglutide, a drug used for dieting. Around 16 weeks is the average time for a user to see a difference after starting therapy. Without immediate improvement, it’s unlikely that the drug will work for you.

Its weight-loss benefits are only one of many uses and benefits. For people with diabetes, it aids in blood sugar regulation and lowers cardiovascular disease and stroke risk.

The NIH recommends against receiving liraglutide injections based on animal research because of the potential for increased thyroid tumor growth [15]. It would be best if you talked to your doctor before taking this supplement since it hasn’t been determined whether it causes cancer in people.

Naltrexone-Bupropion

The combination of Naltrexone and bupropion is sold under the brand name Contrave and effectively reduces food intake. The part of the brain responsible for appetite is affected, resulting in less hunger and fewer cravings.

Naltrexone and bupropion are excellent weight-loss aids paired with a healthy diet and regular exercise.

It would be best to take your Naltrexone-bupropion twice daily since it is an extended-release tablet. This drug should not be used with high-fat meals. When used with opioids, these best appetite suppressant pills significantly raise the risk of adverse health effects.

Drug interactions have been reported, and the NIH has warned against combining this medication with certain antidepressants due to their shared active components. There is a higher chance of patients using Naltrexone experiencing anxiety and suicidal thoughts [16].

Phendimetrazine

Rapdone (phendimetrazine), Bontril PDM (phendimetrazine), Bock-Arate (phendimetrazine), and Stabec-1 (phendimetrazine) are all brand names for the same FDA-approved appetite suppressant.

If your doctor has prescribed phendimetrazine for appetite suppression, you mustn’t stop taking it abruptly, or you might have major side effects.

Phendimetrazine, like other prescribed best appetite suppressant pills, is intended to work in tandem with adjustments to one’s diet and lifestyle.

Phentermine

When paired with a healthy diet and moderate exercise, phentermine may help individuals who are overweight or obese lose weight more quickly in the short term.

Quick weight loss is to be expected while using phentermine. Most patients discontinue treatment after three to six weeks. Taking more than the prescribed amount of phentermine might lead to addiction [17].

Some of the side effects of phentermine are quite minor, such as dry mouth and constipation, while others may be rather dangerous, such as elevated blood pressure and trouble sleeping.

Phentermine/Topiramate

The Food and Drug Administration has given weight loss and best appetite suppressant pills containing phentermine and topiramate the go light. Extending the feeling of fullness after eating facilitates weight loss for persons who have trouble doing it on their own.

In certain cases, the combination of phentermine and topiramate in pill form might lead to addiction. They are marketed together as Qsymia, with the brand name indicating they are meant to be taken together.

Remember that only phentermine/topiramate has been given the green light for long-term usage out of all the best appetite suppressant pills approved by the FDA [18].

Best Appetite Suppressants: Common FAQs

All of your most pressing concerns about the best appetite suppressant pills will be addressed here.

What Is the Best Thing to Suppress Appetite?

An appetite suppressant that the FDA has authorized is your best bet. Prescription best appetite suppressant pills are effective in reducing food intake and facilitating weight loss, but they should be used only temporarily.

Natural best appetite suppressant pills, like PhenQ or Instant Knockout, are the best bet among the over-the-counter solutions you may consider.

Is There a Pill That Stops Your Appetite?

Unfortunately, there is no magic medicine that can eliminate your hunger forever. However, tablets and nutritional supplements available may help suppress your appetite, which means that you will feel fuller for a longer period after taking them.

The best appetite suppressant pills must be prescribed by a doctor and authorized by the Food and Drug Administration to be effective. The best appetite suppressant pills with all-natural ingredients are available over the counter.

How to Suppress Appetite Naturally Without Eating?

Appetite suppressants are a great way to control your calorie consumption while allowing you to enjoy your favorite foods. In no way should this cause you to stop eating. When paired with a healthy diet and regular physical activity, the best appetite suppressants may speed up weight reduction.

Best Appetite Suppressants Review: Conclusion

Our top choices for best appetite suppressant pills were chosen because they have been shown to work. Natural appetite suppressants like those found in PhenQ may help you lose weight without the side effects of stimulants like those found in Instant Knockout.

There is a considerable range in both cost and performance among available suppressants. Some of the best appetite suppressants use herbal substances to help you eat less while still feeling full, while others use stimulants to help your body burn more calories.

References: