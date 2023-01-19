The lineup for Ability Fest 2023 has dropped

Dylan Alcott’s inclusive music festival has announced its lineup for 2023, including Hilltop Hoods, Sampa the Great, Meg Mac, BROODS, and more.

Ability Fest, Australia’s first all-accessible music festival, will take place on March 25th at Naarm/Melbourne’s Birrarung Marr.

The festival will include elevated platforms, pathways, a dedicated sensory area, quiet zones, companion ticketing, ramps, friendly volunteers, Auslan interpreters, accessible toilets, and more to ensure that Ability Fest is an inclusive and enjoyable environment for all music lovers.

As a non-profit event, Ability Fest has hosted some of the biggest names in music and raised nearly $500,000 for the Dylan Alcott Foundation to help young Australians with disabilities fulfil their potential through their grant program.

“I’m so proud to see the path Ability Fest has already paved for inclusive events across the country. First and foremost, our main priority is to create a kick-ass festival that happens to be accessible. And that’s something I think we’ve achieved since launching in 2018,” says Alcott.

Pre-Sale Ticket registration closes at 4pm AEST on 23 January with tickets on sale from 6pm AEDT on 23 January. General Tickets on sale at 12pm AEST on 24 January, starting from $89.

Date: Saturday 25 March 2023, 12pm-10pm

Ticket Price: From $89

Location: Birrarung Marr, Melbourne VIC 3004

Note: This is an 18+ event

Lineup (in alphabetical order):

ALEX LAHEY

ALTER BOY

BROODS

DAINE

DAMEEEELA

DJ COOPER SMITH

DZ DEATHRAYS

HILLTOP HOODS

JUNO MAMBA

LATIFA TEE

LINDA MARIGLIANO

MASHD N KUTCHER

MEG MAC

MULALO

PARIS

SAMPA THE GREAT

SHOUSE

TELENOVA

THE JOURNEY

TIFF CORNISH

TYSON O’BRIEN

YO! MAFIA