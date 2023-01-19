Sløtface release new anxious pop single ‘Nose’

Sløtface are bringing back the anxious pop tunes with their latest single Nose, ahead of their EP AWAKE/ASLEEP.

Norway’s much beloved Sløtface have returned, armed with their new pop track Nose. The track does not shy away from delivering the inspired melodies and deeply emotive lyrics for which the band are renowned.

With the announcement of their new EP titled AWAKE/ASLEEP, set to be released on 24th February, Hayley Shea had the following to say about their latest single and EP announcement: “‘Nose’ is what I would call a pretty general “Sløtface anxiety” song, a recurring theme I always come back to. Nose is a conversation between me and a loved one where I’m trying to use imagery to describe what anxiety feels like to someone who doesn’t experience it, how even the smallest things can trigger it and send me into a thought spiral that feels impossible to stop. The choruses are then the replies of someone I love reminding me to breathe, a tactic which usually helps me calm my thoughts, when done in the right way, by my partner, family and loved ones”



​​​”‘Nose’ started when I visited Odd Martin at his studio in Bergen in March of 2022 to write some songs. It ended up being a super productive couple of days where we wrote about 7 different demos on the first day alone, and then chose a couple to flesh out on the second day. ‘Nose’ was the last song we tried out at the end of that second day.

The mix of the heavier, rhythmic, bass-focused verses and the big, layered, poppier choruses, all combined with saxophonist Aksel Rønning adding some extra spice, grit and depth to the whole track makes it one of our absolute favourites on the EP.”

Hayley Shea became the group’s figurehead last year after the band made an amicable decision for members Lasse and Tor-Arne to depart and focus on passions outside of the group. Hayley now describes Sløtface as a creative collective working with different musicians, songwriters and producers in exploring what Sløtface can sound like.

With two singles off of the EP HAPPY and Nose out into the world, we can’t wait to see what this new era of Sløtface brings them.

