The best Black Friday and Cyber Week deals for Aussie gamers

Peep some of the best Black Friday deals here including PC parts, keyboards, graphic cards, full builds, and heaps more.

Even though we don’t celebrate Thanksgiving here because we know turkey is a terrible meat, Australians are more than happy to enjoy some sweet, sweet Black Friday deals (even on Pornhub).

With the costs of PCs and parts fluctuating more than ever thanks to the release of new hardware from AMD and Nvidia, discounts are greatly appreciated regardless of the event. Without further ado, check some of the best Black Friday deals from Mwave’s catalogue below.

Best Graphics Card

ASUS Radeon RX 5600 XT ROG Strix Gaming TOP 6GB Video Card – now $425 (was $549)

This card offers superb performance at a decent price point, able to play any modern title at 1080p and go up to 1440p at slightly reduced settings. While AMD have released a new set of cards that are immensely powerful, availability for them is practically non-existent. Falling back to the previous gen should be good enough.

Best Desktop PC (when you can’t be bothered to build one yourself)

Rocket Jump Ninja Tier 3 V2 Esports PC – GTX 1660 SUPER – now $1349 (was $1,499)

Disregard the smaller discount compared to the other desktop PCs available, the specs of the Rocket Jump Ninja Tier 3 V2 Esports PC make it the best value purchase. For $1,349, you get an i5-10400F, 16GB of RAM, and a GTX 1660 Super which should be able to handle the latest titles and beyond.

You also get the piece of mind of a two-year warranty. That’s the good stuff.

Best Laptop

ASUS VivoBook S13 S333JP 13.3″ Laptop i5-1035G1 8GB 512GB MX330 W10P – now $1,099 (was $1,399)

At $1,099, this ASUS laptop is an absolute steal. With one of Intel’s latest laptop CPUs and 8GB of RAM, this laptop should get you through whatever last-minute assignments you have remaining.

There’s even a Nvidia MX330 for some light gaming – you know, for when you eventually give in to the sweet embrace of procrastination.

Best Keyboard

Roccat VULCAN 80 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – Brown Titan Switches – now $84.50 (was $169)

At 50% off, you can get a damn good gaming keyboard in the Roccat Vulcan 80. Made out of high-quality materials, the keyboard offers versatile software/macro options besides the meat and potatoes of good key presses.

While its backlights only shine in blue, everyone knows that having backlighting of any colour improves gaming performance by 99.9%.

Best Headset

ASUS ROG Strix GO 2.4 GHz Wireless Gaming Headset – now $199 (was $349)

For only $199, you can get a top-tier wireless headset complete with AI-powered noise cancelling. The main thing about the ASUS ROG Strix GO 2.4 is that it is extremely portable, weighing just 290g and coming with a compact travel bag.

You can also go wired if wanted, with a USB-C to USB 2.0 dongle and a 3.5mm connector included.

…but wait, there’s more

Overall, Mwave’s Black Friday deals offer pretty decent discounts on a wide range of products. What has been listed here is only a tiny fraction of what’s on offer. The sale ends December 2nd, so get in quick before it’s over.

Check the rest of the sale here.