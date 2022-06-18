The Best Cookbooks of 2022

The best Cookbooks open up a world of possibilities. Whether it’s an expansion on your current repertoire or gaining insight into a new culture through its food, here are the very best cookbooks of 2022 so far.

Inspiration is but a cookbook away. If you are eager to learn a new culinary trend or educate yourself in the fine art of sourdough starter, a great cookbook offers up so much more than just the basics. Whether it be immersing yourself in a new culture that shares beautiful recipes seeped in tradition or your just after a new take on an old classic. We have brought together the best cookbooks that engage, nurture and nourish so that you can come out of the kitchen knowing you’ve discovered something new.

Ching – He Hunag – Asian Green

Everyday plant-based recipes. New to the vegan scene, and inspired by her husband’s veganism who adopted a vegan diet to improve his overall health, Ching has adapted her favourite meals into plant-based wonders. Think Mushroom Peking Pancakes and General Tso’s Cauliflower.

CHING-HE HUNAG

ASIAN GREEN

Nornie Bero – Mabu Mabu: An Australian Kitchen Cookbook

From the kitchen of celebrated chef Nornie Bero’s Mabu Mabu in Melbourne, a restaurant known for its innovative Australian indigenous food. Bero champions the tastes of native flavours in everyday cooking and shares the beauty of Australian herbs, spices, vegetables, and fruits. Recipes include Pumpkin and Wattleseed dampers (for which she is known), Kangaroo Tail Bourguignon, Saltbush Butter, Quandong Relish, Pickled Karkalla, and Pulled Wild Boar.

NORNIE BERO

MABU MABU: AN AUSTRALIAN KITCHEN COOKBOOK

Eric Kim – Korean American: Food that Tastes Like Home

Celebrating what it means to be a Korean American, Eric shares recipes from the Friday-night Korean barbecues with his family to hybridized Korean-ish meals for one. Eric thoughtfully combines Korean pantry staples with American classics, like Gochujang-Buttered Radish Toast and Caramelized-Kimchi Baked Potatoes to Salt-and-Pepper Pork Chops with Vinegared Scallions, and Smashed Potatoes with Roasted-Seaweed Sour Cream Dip.

ERIC KIM

KOREAN AMERICAN: FOOD THAT TASTES LIKE HOME

Sophie Gordon – The Whole Vegetable

Sophie Gordon shows us how to cook with every part of every vegetable, with sustainable recipes that make for a happier planet. With over 130, delicious, eco-conscious recipes, Sophie embraces a fresh new take on some old classics, like Cauliflower Carbonara, and Broccoli Pesto and Chunky Pumpkin Tacos, to Cherry Breakfast Crumble, Maple-Roasted Pears and Apple and Walnut Danish Buns.

SOPHIE GORDON

THE WHOLE VEGETABLE

Benjamina Ebuehi – A Good Day to Bake: Simple Baking Recipes for Every Mood

This is a cookbook that embraces simplicity, mindfulness, and the therapeutic comforts of baking. The Great British Bake Off‘s 2016 contestant Benjamina instills warmth and generosity and makes every day a good day to bake with delicious and simple recipes that speak to her natural, seasonal and down-to-earth way of baking. Chapters include Herbs & Tea, Stone Fruit & Berries, Vegetables, Best of Beige, Spice Cupboard, and Chocolate.

BENJAMINA EBUEHI

A GOOD DAY TO BAKE: SIMPLE BAKING RECIPES FOR EVERY MOOD

Rick Martinez – Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico.

Join Rick Martínez shares his intrepid culinary journey throughout México which begins in Mexico City and continues across 20,000 incredibly delicious miles. Recipes include the mouth-watering Albóndigas en Chipotle – herb and cheese meatballs bathed in a smoky, spicy chipotle sauce from Oaxaca, grilled Carne Asada stuffed into a grilled quesadilla and sweet corn tamales packed with succulent shrimp, chiles, and roasted tomatoes.

RICK MARTINEZ

MI COCINA: RECIPES AND RAPTURE FROM MY KITCHEN IN MEXICO

Joshua Weissman – An Unapologetic Cookbook

“…can we please stop with the barrage of 2.3 second meals that only need 1 ingredient? I get it…we’re busy. But let’s refocus on the fact that beautifully crafted burgers don’t grow on trees.” With no excuses, or apologies, Joshua Weissman instructs you how to cook with, simplicity, humor, and a little bit of light razzing, to get you into the kitchen. With over 100 recipes, that include classics like Cacio e pepe, Mojo-braised pulled pork, and a new take on a life-changing Bagel loaf.

JOSHUA WEISSMAN

AN UNAPOLOGETIC COOKBOOK

Leandro Carreira – Portugal: The Cookbook

Chef Leandro Carreira, celebrates the diversity of the food of Portugal, which gathers together dishes from home cooks from every region of the country, including fish and shellfish dishes from the Algarve coast, hearty stews from the Douro Valley, and the famous and beloved pastries of Lisbon.

LEANDRO CARREIRA

PORTUGAL: THE COOKBOOK

Jessica Yun – The Unofficial Ghibli Cookbook

Studio Ghibli’s most loved food moments have come to life in this new cookbook from Jessica Yun. With 50 of the most iconic Studio Ghibli classics, from Howls Moving Castle’s, Skillet bacon and eggs, to Ponyo’s Ramen with “haaaam”! If you ever wanted to get your fix of Japanese anime, manga, and comfort food cooking all in one place, this is it.

JESSICA YEN

THE UNOFFICIAL STUDIO GHIBLI COOKBOOK

Yotam Ottolenghi – Ottolenghi Test Kitchen

For the first time, the OTK team take us into their creative space. Offering up recipes that pack all the punch and edge we expect from Ottolenghi, but offer more flexibility to make them our own, using what we’ve got in our cupboards. Recipes include creamy dreamy hummus, a one-pan route to confit tandoori chickpeas, and an eye-popping tomato salad.

YOTAM OTTOLENGHI

OTTOLENGHI TEST KITCHEN