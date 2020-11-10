Here are the 10 best digital pianos of 2020

The digital piano has evolved beyond a merely convenient tool to become a fully-fledged and inspiring instrument. Here are 10 of the best you can play in 2020.

Not many have the inclination, budget, or lower core strength required to deliver an acoustic piano to the stage. This is a key reason why the digital piano has become so significant in recent decades.

This, of course, is far from the full story. In many cases, the digital piano has sonically superseded its acoustic counterpart — not necessarily in tonal purism (though some come close). Powered by digital technology, the main advantage is its versatility of tone. With each generation, the sounds become more vibrant and inspirational.

We thought it was about time we celebrated this diverse instrument. Read on to discover the 10 best digital pianos that you can get your hands on in 2020.

KORG Grandstage

An instrument that looks like it was chiselled from a single block of granite, the Grandstage makes one heck of a first impression. Yet, underneath its devilishly handsome exterior lies a comprehensive world of wonders.

A tonne of high-quality sound is on offer here. Grand pianos, electrics, organs and even synthesizer presets — there’s enough versatility to satisfy the most demanding of situations, whether it be on stage or in the studio.

Visit KORG for more details.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nord Stage 3

The stage piano has been firmly in Nord’s wheelhouse for decades; few brands can match the pedigree of the Swedish company in this specialist field. One look at their latest flagship instrument, Stage 3, and you’ll know why.

Nord has a knack for combining a massive amount of sonic flexibility with simplicity of workflow, and the Stage 3 exemplifies this philosophy. Deep sonic possibilities are delivered in spades in its piano, synth and organ families, alongside a sophisticated effects section.

Visit Nord for more details.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Roland RD-2000

Roland has enjoyed a multi-decade reign as king of the synthesizer, but their digital pianos often don’t get the credit they deserve. The RD-2000 is the flagship Roland model in this field and with its 1000+ tones and a studio’s worth of world-class effects, it deserves its place in the upper echelon of digital pianos.

It’s easy and intuitive to control the RD-2000. It possesses an array of knobs and faders to dive deep into the nitty-gritty of each sound (if you wish). This is a signature touch from this company, an expert in making electronic performance intuitive.

Visit Roland for more details.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Yamaha YC61

Like Roland, Yamaha has a long-standing reputation for excellence in electronic instruments. They are also world-famous for the manufacture of acoustic pianos and the YC61 embodies this tradition, albeit in a much smaller package.

With a plethora of tones that span acoustic pianos, strings, organs (physical drawbars!), it’s no slouch. The real ace in the hole? The same FM engine used to power its iconic ’80s synth, the DX7.

Visit Yamaha for more details.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

KAWAI MP11 SE

Like Yamaha, KAWAI is a master in the field of acoustic pianos. More so than most, however, KAWAI has successfully imbued their digital pianos with acoustic soul. Case in point: the MP11 SE.

The tonal options in the MP11 SE aren’t as sprawling as some of the others on this list, but purists will appreciate the attention to detail and build quality of this specimen. Shipping with solid wooden keys and an unparalleled weighted action, the classical pianist will feel right at home on the MP11 SE.

Visit KAWAI for more details.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kurzweil PC4-7

Kurzweil’s slogan gives it to you straight: It’s the sound. With those three words accompanying your brand, you better take audio performance seriously. And with the PC4-7, Kurzweil has made zero compromises when it comes to sonic quality.

256 voices of V.A.S.T polyphony, more than 1000 factory presets (with capacity for 1000 more) and a 6 Operator FM engine, audio nerds and pianists alike will be in sonic heaven when they take this beast for a test drive.

Visit Kurzweil for more details.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Casio Privia PX-S3000

If you’ve been in any music classroom for the last four decades or so, you’re bound to have laid eyes on a Casio keyboard (more than likely looking worse for wear). Beyond these workhorses, Casio has created some fine digital pianos indeed, including the Privia PX-S3000.

Probably more likely to be spied at home rather than on the road, the Privia PX-S3000 offers up 700 tones, a Smart Scaled hammer action and a host of features, like Bluetooth audio, songwriting tools, rhythms and more to make it ideal for learners, all the way up to professionals.

Visit Casio for more details.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

KORG SV-2

When it first hit the scene, KORG’s SV (Stage Vintage) digital piano caused made quite the splash, with its effortless blend of vintage aesthetics and modern performance horsepower.

Yep, you can still dial in pristine grand pianos with the push of a button, but vintage electric piano tone is definitely where it’s at for the SV-2. Different colours of Fender Rhodes, Hohner Pianet, Wurly and more are on tap, all accessible by a user-friendly and retro-minded set of front panel controls.

Visit KORG for more details.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nord Grand

Not content with dominating the stage, Nord created its very own grand piano to rival the very best. Borrowing from KAWAI for its premium Hammer Action with triple sensors, it presents an uncompromised performance experience.

This exceptional physical feel is matched by the sound. Advanced String Resonance reproduces the complex interplay of overtones from real strings and Creative Piano Filters can further hone a unique piano tone, without sacrificing any of its realism. A stone-cold stunner.

Visit Nord for more details.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Roland RD-88

Sleek, sturdy and simple to operate, the Roland RD-88 is a digital piano that was born for the stage and the rigours of the road. Sure it doesn’t have the feature set of its big brother — the aforementioned RD-2000 — but it will only cost you around half as much.

A versatile workhorse, it comes with a massive library of sounds, as well as avenues for connection with Apple’s MainStage software, so you map your own library of virtual synths to the RD-88’s keyboard.

Visit Roland for more details.