Best Hookup Apps for Hooking Up in 2023

Hookup culture has become so prevalent that most of us would admit to using a hookup app at some point for engaging in casual sex and no-strings-attached romps.

But if you don’t live in a bustling metro area with plenty of millennials, where do young singles find their next friends with benefits? All hookup platforms aren’t created equal after all.

To find out, read through our list of the best hookup apps – it covers everything you’ll need to get your rocks off with a fun partner in 2023.

Top Rated Hookup Apps That Work

First Look

1. Ashley Madison – Best Hookup App Overall

Pros

Anonymity-maintaining tools

Active user base of over 60 million

Android and iOS mobile apps

Designed for affairs and discreet hookups

Cons

Limited search filters

Credit system can be expensive

Pricing

$0.29 – $0.59 per credit (credits are required to send messages)

The world’s most famous discreet dating site, Ashley Madison was launched in 2002 and is home to over 60 million members.

Unlike other dating sites, Ashley Madison is designed for affairs and offers married/committed individuals the chance to find extra-marital side action on the down low.

Worried about getting caught?

The casual dating app has several privacy-enhancing features, including the ability to fully blur out your face in any photos you upload. It also lets you keep all your photos in a ‘Private Album’, which other users have to request access to.

Doing this lets you limit who views your photos, greatly reducing the chances of someone you know stumbling across your profile.

But there’s one thing other adult dating sites and apps do not have.

Ashley Madison has a state-of-the-art smartphone app, which allows users to change the appearance of their app’s icon. This way no one will be the wiser even if they unlocked your phone.

In terms of matching, it has a huge variety of users looking for both one-time and long-term casual sex. You’ll also find couples looking to swing discreetly, and people looking for threesomes and polycules.

Ashley Madison isn’t just for committed fun-seekers, however, and because the dating app is designed for affairs, it’s a great place for users to find discreet friends with benefits.

Find Discreet Affairs and No-Strings-Attached Encounters By Joining Ashley Madison

2. Adult Friend Finder – Adult Hookup App With Lively Community

Pros

80 million users

Great for casual hookups

Good selection of premium features

Live real-member webcam shows

Very kink, fetish, and swinger friendly

Handy video chat feature

Cons

Free accounts can’t send messages

Some fake and inactive profiles to watch out for

Pricing

$39.95/month (month-to-month)

$26.95/month (3-month subscription)

$19.95/month (12-month subscription)

Launched back in 1996, Adult Friend Finder is the world’s largest adult networking and hookup site and is used by over 80 million members worldwide. The site has even received awards during its lifetime, including several XBIZ, GFY, and YNOT awards for ‘Best Adult Dating Site’.

AFF isn’t your average, vanilla casual sex app, however, and you’ll find a wealth of features not offered by other dating apps.

Like what?

For starters, AFF has a highly-specific advanced search feature that’ll let you screen potential matches based on height, body type, breast size, and even astrological signs. If you’re looking for more fetish-flavored escapades, check out the site’s Kink search tool.

Here, you’ll be able to further refine your search using kink-related tags like Anal, Toys, Cuckold, and much much more.

Whether you’re an experienced swinger, or just looking to be the third participant in an open-minded bedroom, AFF is very couples/swinger friendly – letting you search through couples’ profiles based on what they’re into (group sex, full swap, soft swap, etc.)

If getting in touch with new people with unique preferences seems overwhelming, head on over to AFF’s Sex Academy.

It has all the ins and outs of online dating, so it’s perfect for those of us who are new to this sexy scene.

While the free account doesn’t let you message other users, getting a membership provides you with unlimited access to messages and gets you in touch with other real paying members who are into online dating as much as you are.

We also loved that you can enjoy live cam feeds from professional models. But in our opinion, what really takes the cake is that real members share their live cam too.



And trust us, they bare it all for the world to see.

Find Horny Singles and DTF Hotties Today

3. WhatsYourPrice – Novelty Sugar Baby Hookup App

Pros

Innovative bidding to secure dates

Attractive and generous users

For sugar relationships or long-term affairs

Over 3 million members

Sugar babies message for free

Cons

No mobile app

Credit systems can get expensive

Hookups aren’t guaranteed

Pricing

$50 for 100 credits

$150 for 450 credits

$250 for 1,000 credits

WhatsYourPrice is a popular sugar baby/daddy platform where well-off patrons connect with sexy singles looking for financial assistance.

What makes it special?

Unlike other sites, WhatsYourPrice lets sugar babies name their price upfront, making it easy for SBs and SDs to arrive at a mutually beneficial arrangement. Prices aren’t set in stone, however, and sugar daddies are free to send their offers.

Once received, the recipient can accept the offer or come back with a counteroffer, making for a fun and fully-transparent experience.

While some readers may claim WhatsYourPrice functions as a thin-veiled prostitution site, it’s important to understand that sex isn’t guaranteed.

That said, with a little bit of charm, you can certainly end the night with some hanky-panky.

While the site is free to use, men must purchase credits to talk with potential sugar babies. Luckily, the sign-up process takes just a few minutes and WhatsYourPrice is home to millions of active users.

Find Sexy Sugar Babies Today on WhatsYourPrice

4. Alt.com – Best Hookup Apps for BDSM Dating

Pros

Geared to BDSM, kink, and fetish enthusiasts

Welcoming communities

Instant messaging and video chat features

Great for casual hookups and swinging

Very open-minded and sex-positive userbase

Cons

Month-to-month subscription can be expensive

Some fake profiles and bots to look out for

Pricing

$19.95/month (month-to-month)

$11.99/month (3-month subscription)

$8.33/month (12-month subscription)

Created with kink and fetish-inclined sex-seekers in mind, Alt.com is a truly X-rated dating app that’s not for the faint of heart.

It’s also one of the best hookup sites for BDSM enthusiasts and there’s no shortage of doms, subs, and slaves looking for compatible partners.

The site is also very nudity-friendly, and along with tons of explicit, user-upload photos, there are always 100+ members broadcasting themselves on webcam.

Although these shows aren’t free (you’ll have to purchase credits to watch), they do offer a raw and authentic alternative to the standard pro cam models that you’ll find on sites like Live Jasmin and CamSoda.

Do you often find yourself bored and alone at home?

Alt.com supports a small (yet highly entertaining) collection of adult chat rooms that patrons use to engage in cyber sex, swap photos, or talk dirty.

You can also find local hookups by using the Members Near Me feature, which will instantly supply you with a list of users within a predetermined proximity to you (you can choose as close as 5 miles or as far as 5,000 miles).

Explore Your Kink, Fetish, or BDSM Fantasies By Signing Up at Alt.com

5. Tinder – Popular Free Hookup Apps for Any Kind of Relationship

Pros

Popular app with 70 million users

Almost 50:50 guy/girl ratio

Important features are free

Great place to find ‘Netflix and Chill’ partners

Fast sign-up via Facebook or email

Cons

User profiles aren’t very detailed

Lots of “ghosting” and “left on read” to deal with

Pricing

Free (Gold membership available for $33.99/month)

Of all the free dating apps out there, none has achieved the same mega-level popularity as Tinder.

Tinder is so popular, it’s become synonymous with hookup culture and we probably wouldn’t have the term ‘Netflix and Chill’ without it.

Used by over 75 million people each month, the high-profile dating claims to process over 1 billion swipes an everyday day, making it a great place to find casual sex or a one-night stand.

Compared to other free hookup apps, Tinder’s main appeal is its elegant simplicity. Using the now-famous Double Match system, members can only message users that like them.

This format leads to a fun dating site that’s as effective as it is easy to use.

While the bulk of the platform is completely free to use, the hookup site does have a premium version, which boosts your profile, lets you change cities, and lets you see everyone that’s liked you.

Join the World’s Largest Hookup Community Now

6. PURE – Best Anonymous Casual Dating App

Pros

Anonymous alternative to Tinder

Women chat for free

Decent guy/girl ratio

Fun video chat feature

Innovative ad system

Cons

Smaller user pool compared to top pics

Ad system can be confusing

Pricing

$11.99/week

$24.99/month

$64.99/month

Looking to get laid ASAP? PURE is a straightforward hookup app that’s gaining popularity among open-minded sex seekers.

Sporting a simple, yet highly intuitive interface, PURE is very inclusive.

Apart from straight, users can sign-up as gay, bi, queer, and even asexual. To meet the right match, users can choose from a list of 15+ turn-ons, including massages, feet, toy play, hotel rendezvous, and even bush.

What about privacy?

Unlike Tinder or Hinge, PURE has several anonymity-maintaining features that are worth mentioning. All chats disappear within 24 hours and all photos ‘self-destruct’ once seen.

PURE also uses a unique ad system. Instead of scrolling through an endless list of profiles, users can publish ads that will appear in other users’ feeds.

An ad may read something like “In town for the night, looking for drinks and a potential hookup”.

If someone is interested, they can respond and (hopefully) set something up. In some ways, PURE works like a mix between Tinder and the now-defunct craigslist personals section.

Find Open Minded Hookups and FWBs on PURE

7. Hinge – Modern Hookup App for Serious Relationships

Pros

Limited scams and fake profiles

Active and young user base

Designed for serious, long-term relationships

Plenty of use with the free version

Users have detailed profiles and tons of pictures

Cons

Not great for casual dating or hookups

The Premium version can be expensive

Pricing

$44.99/month (month-to-month)

$27.99/month (3-month subscription)

$21.66/month (6-month subscription)

Designed to foster serious connections and long-term relationships, Hinge lets users set up fun, detailed profiles that include info like their ideal first date locations, lifetime goals, and favorite foods.

Users can also answer fun and provocative questions like “the best way to win me over…” and “first round is one me if…” and the answers to these questions are included in their profile.

These questions add a nice personal touch that you don’t get with most dating apps.

Moreover, the site doesn’t suffer from the fake profile and catfish issues that plague other online dating sites.

Over 50% of Hinge’s user base are millennials who fall between the ages of 25 and 35. It’s also kink-positive and LGBTQ+ friendly, and the site also caters to queer and trans users.

While all the basic features are completely free, you can pay extra to become a preferred member. Along with a boost in the Hinge algorithm, preferred members get to see who likes them and set advanced filter options like family values, political outlooks, and education levels.

Find Someone Special (and long term) On Hinge

8. Reddit R4R – Free Classifieds With Free Hookups

Pros

Works like a classifieds site

For hookups and long-term romance

500,000+ members

Most ads are specific to a T

Highly moderated

Cons

No filter or search options

Pictures aren’t mandatory

Pricing

Creating a Reddit account is free

Designed to help people find activity partners, dates, FWBs, and just about any other type of relationship, the R4R (Redditor for Redditor) subreddit works like a basic classified site.

It lets people post ads detailing who they are, where they’re located, and what they’re looking for.

Although simple and free to use (all you need is a Reddit account), the platform does have several notable drawbacks. First off, you can’t filter or search through posts using criteria like location, age, gender, and sexuality.

Secondly, it’s not the most popular platform for hookups and most users are after serious relationships and/or friendships.

Nonetheless, the subreddit is home to over a half million members, and because it’s free to use, is worth checking out as an auxiliary option to more popular hookup sites.

Check Out the R4R Subreddit To Find Local Singles, New Friends, and Casual Flings

9. Bumble – Best Hookup App That Works for Women

Pros

Mostly free

Women message first

No unsolicited requests from men

You can also network and make friends

Limited fake accounts and bots

Popular among millennials aged 25-35

Cons

Chats can expire

Limited search filters

Pricing

Bumble premium $29.99/Month to see who swiped right and rewind missed swipes

Daily, weekly and monthly fees available

When you consider the barrage of unwanted messages, dick pics, and less-than-worthy males who won’t take no for an answer, it’s easy to see why some women have been turned off of dating apps.

To fix this, an ex-VP of Tinder stepped up to the plate and created Bumble – an online hookup app where women make the first move.

That’s right ladies, this means men can’t message you until you message them first. Not only does it give you the pick of the litter, but it severely reduces the number of unwanted messages you’ll receive.

Best of all?

The app is free to use and works for finding everything from casual hookups to something a little more serious. You can even network and meet friends, too.

Sign-Up With the Dating App Where Girls Message First!

10. Feeld – Best in Gay Hookup Apps With Inclusive Community

Pros

15+ gender identity options

Over 90 million messages sent monthly!

Great for partner-related fun

BDSM, kink, and swinger-friendly

Extremely progressive and open-minded

Sign-up using Facebook

Cons

No desktop version

No social media verification

Watch out for auto subscription renewal

Pricing

Most features are free

Premium membership goes for $12.49 for 30 days or $24.49 for 90 days

Calling itself the dating app for exploration, curiosity, and pleasure, Feeld is a fun, highly-inclusive platform that’s open to men and women of all gender identities.

Upon sign-up, the site lets you choose between 15+ gender and sexuality options, including non-binary, genderqueer, pansexual, and bi-sexual.

The site is also very popular among couples looking to spice up their bedrooms with a third participant or engage in some old-fashioned partner swapping.

How so?

Well, the site lets partners link their profiles, meaning anyone who matches with one matches with the other.

Once signed up, Feeld operates like a hybrid between Tinder and Plenty of Fish by using the classic double-match system but also letting users create semi-detailed profiles.

Worried about privacy?

Try out Feeld’s Incognito mode. When engaged, no one will be able to see your profile until you’ve contacted them – making it great for people wanting to explore their sexuality but aren’t ready to do so publicly..

BDSM, Polyamory, LGBTQ+ Dating, Find it All on Feeld

11. Zoosk – Modern Adult Finder Hookup App Alternative

Pros

Proprietary ‘Smart Match’ system

Streamlined interface

Android and iOS mobile apps

Over 3 million messages sent per day

Good selection of verified profiles

Cons

Free users can only send 1 message per match

Credit systems can get expensive

Pricing

60 coins for $9.99

180 coins for $19.95

480 coins for $39.95

If you’ve already made the rounds through other dating apps with limited success, Zoosk is worth a try.

Launched back in 2007, the site receives over 40 million visitors each month and offers a streamlined, easy-to-use interface that lets you view all matches in your area.

The site also offers a special matching algorithm that examines which profiles you like and uses this info to suggest potential dates.

Just make sure to input your interests.

Finally, the platform is home to a diverse user base, and whether you’re into a quick hookup, a friends-with-benefits arrangement, or something a little more long-term, you’ll find it all on Zoosk.

Try Out Zoosk’s ‘Smart Match’ Feature and Meet Your Next FWB

12. Plenty of Fish – Great Hook Up App for Casual Dating

Pros

Over 100 million registered users

Casual dating and long-term relationships

Video-chat with users from other platforms

Average age of users is 30

PayPal accepted

Cons

No moderation of fake profiles or catfishes

Free accounts can only upload 8 profile pictures

Pricing

Free account available (limited features and in-app ads)

$22.40/month (3-month subscription)

$16.80/month (6-month subscription)

$11.20/month (12-month subscription)

A true OG of the online dating scene, Plenty of Fish launched back in 2003, and since then, has grown into one of the most popular places to meet local singles online.

Sporting a streamlined interface and an easy-to-use mobile app (Android and iOS), POF lets you filter users based on height, age, gender, and what they’re looking for (including options like casual flings, non-committed dating, and serious relationships).

Who uses POF?

Unlike Tinder, Feeld, and Hinge (which cater to romance-seekers between the ages of 25 and 30), most POF users are north of 30.

What makes POF special? While the app offers the standard set of features you’d expect from any popular dating site, POF has a unique Live feature that lets users host video chats that other users can join in on.

Interestingly, the Live feature lets users connect with members outside the POF user base, giving them access to MeetMe, Zoosk, and Skout users as well.

Meet And Video Chat With Hot Singles on POF

13. CoffeeMeetsBagel – Legit Hookup App for Serious Relationships

Pros

60:40 girl-to-guy ratio

A great alternative to swipe-style apps

Highly detailed profiles

Minimal fake profiles and scams

All basic features are free

Cons

Not great for hookups and casual sex

Smaller user base than AFF, Ashley Madison, and Tinder

Pricing

$0.029 – $0.01 per bean (in-app credits)

$26/month for premium (all the most important features are free)

Featured on the popular TV show Shark Tank (the founders even turned down an offer from Mark Cuban) CoffeeMeetsBagel does away with endless swiping, and instead, uses a special algorithm to provide tailor-made matches every day at noon.

What are users looking for on CoffeeMeetsBagel?

According to the site, over 80% of the site’s members are after long-term relationships, meaning it may not be the best option for casual sex and hookups.

Moreover, because it focuses on quality over quantity, CoffeeMeetsBagel has an in-depth sign-up process and you can expect to answer several questions covering your physical appearance, personality traits, and hobbies/interests.

The dating app also lets users set preferences to help set them up with the most compatible matches, including criteria like exercise habits, family plans, relationship goals, and more.

Finally, CoffeMeetsBagel has its in-app currency called Beans that are used to unlock premium features. There’s also a premium version which unlocks all features permanently, so you don’t have to spend beans.

Premium features include updated filters (family plans, kids, relationship goals) and unlimited user rewinds.

Find Quality, Well-Vetted Matches on CoffeeMeetsBagel

14. NoStringsAttached – Best Dating App for Friends with Benefits

Pros

Cheaper alternative to Ashley Madison

Designed for affairs and discreet encounters

Gay/lesbian-friendly

Neat video chat feature

PaySafeCard payments accepted

Fun ‘Ice Breakers’ feature

Cons

Inactive accounts are quickly deleted

Free accounts can’t send messages

Pricing

$29.95/month (month-to-month)

$19.98/month (3-month subscription)

$12.50/month (12-month subscription)

Like Ashley Madison, NoStringsAttached is a popular online dating site designed for discreet affairs and secret hookups.

It does differ from Ashley Madison in a variety of ways, however.

For starters, the site lets users post NSFW videos and photos, making it much zestier than AM. Secondly, NSA offers a neat video chat feature, letting you engage in some steamy, digital fun with any compatible matches you may come across.

It’s also much cheaper than Ashley Madison, so it is an affordable alternative to the popular affair-arranging hookup app. That said, NoStringsAttached does have a smaller user base than Ashely Madison, which is something to keep in mind.

How about success rates?

According to No Strings Attached, over 65% of their members find a compatible match within the first week of joining. While there aren’t any stats to back up this claim, the site’s overall popularity is certainly a testament to something.

Find Steamy Affairs and Discreet Friends With Benefits on NoStringsAttached

15. Passion – Established Hookup App That Works

Pros

In business for over 2 decades

30 million US-based members

Fun “Hot or Not” game

Great for casual encounters

Plenty of explicit user photos for viewing

Built-in instant messaging feature

Cons

Not designed for privacy

Free users can’t send messages

Pricing

$27.95/month (month-to-month)

$19.95/month (3-month subscription)

$14.95/month (12-month subscription)

Serving over 30 million US-based members, Passion is a popular online hookup app that’s been around for over two decades.

Like Adult Friend Finder, the site is centered around casual sex and one-night stands, meaning it’s not the place to be if you’re looking for a long-term relationship. Passion uses the same interface as AFF, meaning it shares many of the same features.

Who is Passion for?

Passion isn’t just for straight people, the popular dating app is regularly used by gay and trans users as well. It’s also very partner-friendly, letting people create couples’ profiles they can use for wife-swapping and other couples-oriented fun.

Being as 18+ friendly as it is, Passion users regularly upload highly explicit photos that leave very little (if anything at all) to the imagination. Moreover, Passion doesn’t serve the pedestrian hookup culture you’ll find on sites like Tinder and Bumble.

No sir.

Instead, it’s used by seriously horny users who enjoy exploring their sexuality and putting their limits to the test.

Also, be sure to check out the site’s fun “Hot or Not” game. Here, you’ll be presented with photos of other users (you can specify the gender and sexuality) which you can rate (you guessed it) as Hot or Not.

If you select ‘Hot’, the user will be added to your ‘Hot List’, giving you the chance to hit them up later on.

Connect With Local Singles for Casual Sex Now by Signing Up with Passion

16. Searching for Singles – Casual Dating Hook Up App

Pros

Profiles and matches can be viewed for free

Fun match game (works like Tinder or Bumble)

Quick sign-up process

Most profiles have detailed intro message

Fun ‘ask me a question’ feature

Cons

Limited filter options

Free accounts can’t send messages

Be careful of fake accounts

Pricing

$0.80 – $1.50/message (you’ll need to purchase credits to send messages)

If you’re looking for something a little more mainstream, we recommend checking out Searching for Singles – a well-trafficked hookup site that’s been part of the online dating world since 2002.

Compared to dating apps like Passion and Adult Friend Finder, S4S offers a refreshingly simple interface that lets you browse profiles based on their proximity to you and several filter criteria (including height, body type, and age).

The hookup app also offers a neat ‘Match Game’ that works similarly to Tinder. Here, you’re presented with a stream of potential dates you can choose to like or move on.

If you choose “like”, and the person in question likes you back, you’ll match, giving you the chance to send them a message.

Like most dating apps, users are free to browse profiles and view photos. If you wish to send messages, however, they’ll need to purchase credits.

Meet Local, DTF Singles in Your Area on SearchingForSingles

17. HER – Popular Lesbian Hookup App

Pros

No cis men allowed

Active pool of 5 million members

All sexual preferences supported

In-depth ID and social media verification process

Affordable compared to other sites

Cons

No search and filter options for free users

Incognito mode only available with a premium subscription

Pricing

Paid plans start as low as $7.50/per month

The first (and still most popular) online dating app for queer women, HER is used by over 5 million users across 55 countries. Interestingly, cis men aren’t allowed to join the platform, and to keep it this way, the dating app uses an ID and social media verification system.

Not only does this keep the creeps at bay, but it greatly reduces the number of fake accounts and catfishes.

While this verification process may be less-than-ideal for privacy-valuing individuals (or women who aren’t ready to make their sexuality public), it does make for an easy sign-up process and lets women enter the site using their Facebook profile.

How does it work? Once signed up, users select keywords like a top, bottom, and switch and choose from a host of sexuality options that represent the entire LGBTQ+ spectrum.

While all core features are free, HER’s premium subscription gives users access to an incognito mode (which can help maintain anonymity) and several advanced features search/filter options.

Join the Lesbian and Queer-Only Dating App To Find Local Singles and FWBs

Find Hookups Near Me With a Top Hookup App

Who Is the App Marketed to?

Before signing up with an online dating site, check who the site is designed for.

While some sites (like Adult Friend Finder and NoStringsAttached) cater to casual sex and hookups, others (Hinge and CoffeeMeetsBagel) are designed for long-term relationships.

Moreover, while some dating sites are very LGBTQ+ friendly, others may be more hetero, cis-gendered focused.

What Kind of Community Does the App Attract?

The world of casual hookups includes everything from basic one-night stands and FWBs arrangements, to more kink-related topics like swinging, threesomes, and bondage-play.

When reviewing an online dating site, take a moment to see what kind of community it attracts.

(PS: check out Feeld or Alt.com if you want to explore your kinky side).

Reputation

Due to the nature of the business, many dating apps are ripe with fake profiles, catfishes, and bots – all of which lead to a less-than-positive experience.

Because of this, we recommend using sites that are well-established, haven’t suffered any major data leaks, and use state-of-art encryption to keep your financial data safe (AFF ticks these boxes).

Dating Features

What kind of tools and features does the site offer? Does it have privacy-enhancing options, couples profiles, or verified members? Whatever the case, we recommend checking what key features a dating app offers before signing up.

For example, if it’s anonymity you’re after, both Ashley Madison and Feeld have privacy-maintaining features that let you search for sex while keeping your identity hidden.

Best Hookup Apps To Use in 2023 – FAQs

What Does ‘Hooking Up’ Mean?

Hooking up is another term for having non-committal intercourse with someone. When people hook up, it typically means they’ve had sex, but aren’t in a committed or long-term relationship.

Do Dating Apps Work?

Yes, dating apps work. According to Pew Research, roughly 40% of Americans have online dating profiles and roughly 20% of current relationships got their start online.

Moreover, online dating is now the most popular way for married couples to meet, with 32% of marriages in the last 5 years resulting from an online encounter.

Are Hookup Sites Safe and Legal?

Yes, hookup sites are safe and legal. However, when meeting up with someone for the first time, we recommend exercising a healthy degree of caution. This is especially true if you’re planning on hooking up, as this will involve going to a private space.

Nevertheless, when meeting someone for the first time, always do so in a public, well-lit area. If you feel like something is off, go with your intuition.

What Is the Best Free Hookup App?

The best free dating app is Tinder. You can use the site for free, with daily swiping limits in place. That said, other popular sites like Ashley Madison and Adult Friend Finder let you view matches and other user profiles for free (a subscription is required to send messages, however).

Which Dating App is the Most Effective?

The dating apps that are most effective for quick hookups with random strangers are Adult Friend Finder and Ashley Madison. If you’re into more kink/fetish or BDSM-related fun, Feeld and Alt.com are the best choices.

What Are the Best Dating Sites for Serious Relationships?

The best dating sites for serious relationships are Hinge and Bumble. If you’re more interested in a long-term sugar baby/daddy arrangement, then What’s Your Price is the way to go.

Find Your Favorite Hookup App Today

Hookup app creators have put effort into helping singles find a perfect match. Playing matchmaker is no small feat, so we’re glad that these apps have convenient features to help you on your hookup journey.

If it’s uncommitted, no-strings-attached hookups you’re after, Adult Friend Finder is the place to be. And given its always-horny user base of 80+ million members, there’s no doubt something for everyone – regardless of age, location, and interests.

For something more discreet, both Ashley Madison and NoStringsAttached offer secret flings and hidden encounters on the down low.

Whichever option you go with, please be safe, rubber up, and – most importantly – have fun!

