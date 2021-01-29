News

Biden signs racial equity into the law as part of his presidential promises

RP

by Ria Pandey

Photo: AP

Before taking office, Biden promised that racial justice would be tackled in the first days of his presidency. Now, he’s following through.

After dissolving Trump’s 1776 commission – an educational advisory board tasked with promoting white colonialism in history and downplaying slavery – Biden has signed even more executive orders to promote racial justice.

“President Biden is committed to reducing mass incarceration while making our communities safer,” Susan Rice, who heads the White House Domestic Policy Council, told reporters earlier on Tuesday. “That starts with ending the federal government’s reliance on private prisons.” The President also signed an order to direct the Department of Housing and Urban Development “to take steps necessary to redress racially discriminatory federal housing policies.”

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Biden also signed an executive order that reaffirms the U.S. Federal Government’s commitment to the sovereignty of tribal governments over their territory. This step is a huge (and deserved) acknowledgement of Indigenous sovereignty and a rejection of racism and xenophobia toward Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

According to the first order he signed on January 20, President Biden wants to pursue a “comprehensive approach to advancing equity for all, including people of colour and others who have been historically underserved, marginalized, and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality.”

