Biden signs racial equity into the law as part of his presidential promises

Before taking office, Biden promised that racial justice would be tackled in the first days of his presidency. Now, he’s following through.

After dissolving Trump’s 1776 commission – an educational advisory board tasked with promoting white colonialism in history and downplaying slavery – Biden has signed even more executive orders to promote racial justice.

“President Biden is committed to reducing mass incarceration while making our communities safer,” Susan Rice, who heads the White House Domestic Policy Council, told reporters earlier on Tuesday. “That starts with ending the federal government’s reliance on private prisons.” The President also signed an order to direct the Department of Housing and Urban Development “to take steps necessary to redress racially discriminatory federal housing policies.”

Biden also signed an executive order that reaffirms the U.S. Federal Government’s commitment to the sovereignty of tribal governments over their territory. This step is a huge (and deserved) acknowledgement of Indigenous sovereignty and a rejection of racism and xenophobia toward Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

President Biden is making the case that equity and rooting out systemic racism helps all Americans. It is a telling way to make the case that not just Americans of color but all Americans should be interested in fighting white supremacy and discrimination.

According to the first order he signed on January 20, President Biden wants to pursue a “comprehensive approach to advancing equity for all, including people of colour and others who have been historically underserved, marginalized, and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality.”

"We must change…and I firmly believe the nation is ready to change but the government has to change as well. We need to make equity and justice part of what we do every day." Biden signs several executive orders actions revolving around racial equity policy.