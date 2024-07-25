Felipe Esparza is bringing the laughs for his ‘Beyond Borders’ shows in Melbourne and Sydney next month

Everyone’s in need of a well-earned laugh, which will next month come courtesy of Felipe Esparza’s ‘Beyond Borders’ comedy tour

If 2024 has felt like something of a fever dream (we feel you), then stand-up comedian Felipe Esparza is offering the antidote with his upcoming run of Australian shows.

Amid all the hullabaloo that is life, it’s laughter that offers the best medicine, and Esparza is a comic who is best poised to administer it. You might’ve seen the Mexican-American stand-up comedian before.

He had a recurring yet scene-stealing role as Cody on Superstore (remember when he was thisss close to being Cloud 9’s Santa?), and has elsewhere appeared on Gentefied and The Eric Andre Show, the latter of which is basically a confirmation of his comedy chops.

Elsewhere, he’s joined Eddie Murphy (yes, the man behind Norbit and Donkey) in films like You People, and featured alongside Rob Schneider in Daddy Daughter.

Oh, you also might’ve caught Esparza’s high-charting podcast What’s Up Fool?, or seen his comedy specials on both Netflix and HBO.

It’s a credits list that makes sense given the comic’s ability to sell-out tours across the globe, and he’s set to bring it all Down Under with a two-date run next month.

Esparza’s previous shows are known for tackling complex topics with razor-sharp wit and a raw, unfiltered energy, bringing much-needed levity in a time when everything has, you know, gone to shit.

Felipe Esparza’s first show as part of the Australian ‘Beyond Borders’ tour will be The Comic’s Lounge in Melbourne on Saturday, August 3 (8:30pm, so book your babysitters).

That’s just over a week away, so get scheduling now to avoid missing out. The following week, Esparza will perform at Sydney’s The Comedy Store on Wednesday, August 7 at 7:30pm.

That means he’s promising a humpday barrel of laughs to get you through the rest of the work week. See the full list of Felipe Esparza’s ‘Beyond Borders’ tour dates below.

Melbourne The Comic’s Lounge Saturday, 3 August

Sydney The Comedy Store Wednesday, 7 August

Go on then, head here to purchase your tickets to Felipe Esparza’s Australian stand-up comedy tour, kicking off early next month.