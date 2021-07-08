Bill Cosby plans to revitalise comedy career following prison release

A week on from his prison release, Bill Cosby has already sparked controversy after talk about comedy tour makes headlines

Cosby now plays up his position as ‘the victim’ as he aims to reform the criminal justice and prison system, based on his own experiences.

It is alleged that his upcoming comedy shows will touch on personal reflections along with ironic discussions around civil and human rights.

The “exuberant” 83-year-old was recently released after serving almost three years for drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

The reason for this pre-mature release was supposedly due to an unfair prosecution.

Cosby was found guilty of these charges on April 2018, and had since been serving time in a maximum-security prison in Pennsylvania.

A string of accusations against the tainted celebrity followed, with victims revealing similar interactions involving aggravated assault from Cosby.

His conviction made him the first celebrity to be held accountable for his actions within the #MeToo era, and encouraged other victims to speak up against powerful Hollywood perpetrators including Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein.

However, these victories were short-lived and bittersweet following Cosby’s release after failing to reach his minimal sentencing period.

Ploys are currently in place to get Cosby back onstage across the U.S. and internationally as his team plan to deal with audiences, promoters and the media who will “fuel the hate” around Cosby.

I hope I’m speaking on behalf of most people when I say, can someone please tell Bill Cosby to shut the fuck up. — 🌊 Death Row Tull 🌊 (@dukewindsor388) July 5, 2021

Despite the evident backlash Cosby will continue to face, particularly if he takes to the stage again, he is not fazed by the prospect of hecklers.

According to spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, Cosby spent his first night out of prison, practicing his comedy; “He was just telling jokes and having fun, enjoying life“.

Anybody else remember how Bill Cosby would show-up to Court pretending he was too old, blind and frail to serve time in jail? But suddenly, he’s well enough for stand-up comedy tour. SMDH https://t.co/KsdU8l01vi — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) July 5, 2021

Interesting…

Following his release, the Cosby case is being cited by other offenders to lessen their charges.

There have been requests from Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers to drop several charges against her.

Maxwell is facing a potential 35 years in prison for sexually abusing underage girls with Jeffrey Epstein, between 1994 – 2004.

do y’all see why freeing bill cosby was bad???? https://t.co/gUCE0F1Rcz — kat (@sinfulweeknd) July 6, 2021

The devil works hard but injustice works harder.