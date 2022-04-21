Bill Murray film shut down due to actor’s “inappropriate behaviour”

A complaint was filed against Bill Murray for “inappropriate behaviour” while shooting his new film Being Mortal.

While on the set of the upcoming film Being Mortal, comedy legend Bill Murray has come under investigation and the film production has been suspended after a complaint was made against the actor for alleged “inappropriate behaviour”.

A letter that was issued to the cast and crew of the film was leaked and first reported on by Deadline, stating that production came to a halt on Monday.

“After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time,” Searchlight Pictures wrote in the letter.

“We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you’ve put into this project.”

Searchlight Pictures has not released a public statement as of yet.

Being Mortal, which is starring, directed and written by Aziz Ansari is based on the 2014 novel Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End by Atul Gawane. The film was scheduled to be released in 2023 however, due to this delay it’s currently unknown when the movie will come out.

More to come.