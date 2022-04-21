A man in Germany has been declared a formal suspect in Madeleine McCann case

A man suspected of being involved with the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in 2007 has been formally declared a suspect by Portuguese authorities.

It’s been close to 15 years since Madeleine McCann went missing from her families hotel in Portugal, but there is still hope that the truth about her disappearance might still be uncovered.

According to a report by AFP, the Portuguese prosecutor’s office has revealed that a man in Germany has been declared a formal suspect in connection to the then-3-year-old’s disappearance.

The man has not been named, but it is confirmed that he was living in Portugal’s Algarve region at the time of Madeline’s disappearance.

Madeleine was last seen in her families hotel room in the Portuguese hotel Praia da Luz on the 3rd of May 2007, and her disappearance has under investigation ever since.

In 2020 German authorities were investigating Christian Brueckner, a suspect who was already in prison for an unrelated rape offence.