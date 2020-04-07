Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney and more enlisted for One World: Together at Home

Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO) have announced One World: Together at Home, a very special live-streamed show which has been curated by none other than the very talented Lady Gaga.

Gaga has enlisted the help of a star-studded lineup for a live-streamed show in support of the World Health Organisations’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Get ready to sit back and relax and see One World: Together at Home right from your lounge room and be spoilt by the likes of Billie Eilish , Stevie Wonder , Paul McCartney , and Alanis Morissette to name a few.

The Together at Home series first featured live-streamed performances from artists in isolation, with the aim to encourage fans to support Global Citizen’s campaign. Previous performers have included Coldplay’s Chris Martin, John Legend, Hozier, and many others.

While Global Citizen usually hosts an annual festival in support of its fight to end extreme poverty, offering free tickets to those who “take a series of actions to create lasting change around the world,” their approach has had to be very different this year. Lady Gaga’s bill will also see television personalities of Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert as hosts of the event.

One World: Together at Home will be broadcasted live on Saturday, April 18. Be sure to get on board and immerse yourself in some incredible free live music from some of the world’s best artists. Check out the full lineup below

Lineup

ALANIS MORISSETTE

ANDREA BOCELLI

BILLIE EILISH

BILLIE JOEL ARMSTRONG

BURNA BOY

CHRIS MARTIN

DAVID BECKHAM

EDDIE VEDDER

ELTON JOHN

FINNEAS

IDRIS AND SABRINA ELDRA

J BALVIN

JOHN LEGEND

KACEY MUSGRAVES

KEITH URBAN

KERRY WASHINGTON

LANG LANG

LIZZO

MALUMA

PAUL MCCARTNEY

PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS

SHAH RUKH KHAN

STEVIE WONDER