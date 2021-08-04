Billie Eilish officially has the biggest vocabulary of any modern day artist

Duh! Billie Eilish has been named the modern pop star with the biggest vocabulary in songwriting, beating the likes of Adele and Beyoncé.

Word search tool operators Wordtips have examined the vocabularies of Spotify’s most listened-to active artists and concluded that Billie Eilish uses the highest number of unique words out of all her peers.

The study counted the words used by each artist in their lyrics and added up the number of unique words they used per 1,000, with Eilish using 169.

When compared with Rolling Stone’s 100 greatest singers of all time, Eilish’s vocabulary puts her ahead of artists like Hank Williams and Bonnie Raitt, and not far behind Jim Morrison, Björk, and Patti Smith – who topped the list.

Eilish beat out a number of other popular artists for the top spot such as Harry Styles, who came in second place with 159 words and Lizzo with 153.

The new findings come after the July 30 release of the singer’s second studio album Happier Than Ever.

“This was the most fulfilling most satisfying and profound experience I’ve ever had with my music,” wrote Eilish on Instagram.

“I love every song on this project so so much it literally scares me thinking about putting it out into the world for anyone to listen to.”

The album is currently predicted to top the Billboard 200, as well as sell an estimated 200,000 to 225,000 album units in its first week.

“I grew so much in the process of making this album and experienced so much self-realization and self-reflection. I wish I could go back and make this album all over again because it was some of the best nights in my life,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

me : “i’m fine”

also me : happier than ever

billie eilish

3:47━━━━❍——4:58

↻ ⊲ Ⅱ ⊳ ↺ volume:▁▂▃▄▅▆▇100% — zoe (@mainthingzoe) August 4, 2021

The other end of the modern stars list includes Trey Songz (66 unique words per 1000), Carly Rae Jepson (69), Ariana Grande (79), Justin Bieber (80) and Jess Glynne (84).

Here’s a Spotify playlist with the 20 songs with the most unique words: