Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett announce new album together ‘Love for Sale’

On his 95th birthday, Tony Bennett officially announced his final studio album, Love for Sale with Lady Gaga.

Set for release on October 1, Love for Sale will mark the second collaborative album Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett have released together.

The album will mark the final studio recording of Tony Bennett’s legendary career.

“The day we release ‘Cheek To Cheek’ in 2014, @itstonybennett called me and asked me if I wanted to record another album with him, this time celebrating the songs of Cole Porter,” Gaga said on Twitter.

“I’m always honored to sing with my friend Tony, so of course I accepted the invitation.”

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.

According to a press release, this meant when recording his upcoming album with Gaga from 2018 to 2020, he had lost his vigour and awareness in the studio.

“There’s a lot about him that I miss,” said Bennett’s wife, Susan Benedetto said when announcing his condition.

“Because he’s not the old Tony anymore…but when he sings, he’s the old Tony.”

In support of the album announcement, Bennett and Gaga performed a concert in New York City at the Radio City Music Hall on August 3 and have another performance set for August 5.

A press release slated the Radio City performances as the “last NYC performances of [Bennett’s] career”.

Celebrities filled Bennett’s Twitter feed with birthday wishes, including Paul McCartney, Alec Baldwin and Cyndi Lauper.

“God gave you a great, great gift, and you really have put it to good use,” said Baldwin.

Happy 95th #TonyBennett 🎂

20 grammy awards

Has sold over 50 million records#TonyBennettDay https://t.co/GIUFmmnREl — Fresh New England (@freshnewengland) August 4, 2021

As a preview of Love for Sale, Bennett and Gaga shared, “I Get a Kick Out of You,” as the lead single.