ABBA will be releasing new music this year, says Björn Ulvaeus

ABBA fans have been waiting for a long time; since December 2018 when two new promised singles never surfaced, since the ’80s when the band was last officially in the studio. The time has finally come.

Björn Ulvaeus has announced that the Swedish power group will be releasing new music by the end of the year.

Ulvaeus dropped the bombshell during an interview with CNBC. “They’re coming this year,” he responded to rumours about new tracks. “I’m guessing after the summer. But I can only guess, because I’m not really sure. But I would think so.”