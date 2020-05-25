Check out this new charity print sale featuring Nick Cave, Patti Smith, Lana Del Rey, and more

An incredible range of photographs are being released tomorrow to support those too sick to shop or cook for themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic. This charity print sale will include the likes of Amy Winehouse, Kurt Cobain, Cardi-B and Kendrick Lamar amongst others.

100% of the proceeds will go to God’s Love We Deliver, a New York-based charity providing assistance to vulnerable people amid the pandemic.

Curator Julie Grahame and photographer Janette Beckman have come together to organise this charity print sale, which includes some huge names.

Some of the biggest names in music including the aforementioned artists as well as David Bowie, Nicki Minaj and Lana Del Ray will feature in prints sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

The full selection can be viewed on aCurator‘s website and prints will start selling from May 26 (tomorrow!) for $150 per piece.

A statement from charity God’s Love We Deliver states that they serve “people in need and their children and senior caregivers”, and that all their services are provided free and “full of love”.

These prints are going to sell in the blink of an eye, so I’d be getting on there immediately and setting yourself a reminder to grab one of these once in a lifetime shots.

Take a look at some of the images below: