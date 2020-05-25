Nigel Godrich is releasing his entire ‘From the Basement’ series on YouTube

In a glorious move, Nigel Godrich has decided to upload the entirety of his From the Basement sessions to YouTube.

The Radiohead producer, powerhouse, and ‘sixth member’ put together the program way back in 2006 as a way to showcase some of the greatest bands of all time along with up and coming groups in an intimate space.

Nigel Godrich has announced his series From the Basement will finally be uploaded to YouTube, including performances from Radiohead, The White Stripes, and more.

Possibly the two most famous sessions are those involving Godrich’s go-to-band, Radiohead. The band released the two sessions, one in 2008 for their album In Rainbows, and the second in 2011 for The King of Limbs. However, there were also numerous other performances from many acclaimed acts. The show itself was produced on and off from 2006 through to 2012 with no news on whether we will be getting new episodes.

In a recent Twitter thread, Godrich explained, “We did it against all odds. It was a joy to record and film the likes of The Fall, The White Stripes, Sonic Youth, PJ Harvey, Jarvis Cocker, Beck, Sparks and more. We captured Thom playing unrecorded songs for the first time, and the first TV of Laura Marling.”

This doesn’t even begin to cover the show’s extensive list of guests. Some of which include the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Moby, Iggy and the Stooges, Band of Horses, Cold War Kids, Fleet Foxes, Father John Misty, The Shins, Thundercat, and so many more.

Let’s just hope that we will finally get A Moon Shaped Pool: From the Basement sooner rather than later.

Check out The King of Limbs: From the Basement below, along with numerous other performances here.