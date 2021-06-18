Bob Dylan goes digital with an online performance titled ‘Shadow Kingdom’

For the first time, people from all over the world will be able to watch Bob Dylan live in Shadow Kingdom, thanks to the power of Veeps.

While pandemic is still very much a part of our everyday lives, the music industry has begun to recover, and live gigs and tours are springing back to life. However, in a fashion that only says better late than never, Bob Dylan has announced that he is going digital, with his first-ever paid streaming event.

The event, titled Shadow Kingdom, will “showcase the artist in an intimate setting as he presents songs from his extensive renowned body of work created especially for this event,” according to the official press release. The performance will be streamed via the app Veeps and will cost 25 US smackeroos. Those who purchase a ticket will have access to the live stream, as well as the footage for 48 hours afterwards.

Bob Dylan is a man dedicated to his craft and has never shown signs of slowing down during his long career. This performance will mark his first live performance since December 8th, 2019, and the longest time between live shows for him in over three decades.

While it may have taken an entire global pandemic to stop Bob Dylan from performing, it doesn’t mean he hasn’t been busy in other ways. This time last year he released his latest album Rough and Rowdy Ways and then in December, sold his entire songwriting archives in a deal with Universal Music, valued at $300 million USD.

Shadow Kingdom will be live on Monday, July 19th at 7:00 am AEST. For those interested in tickets, head here.