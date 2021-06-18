Radiohead donates rare test-pressing of ‘Kid A’ for Gig Buddies charity event

Radiohead is raffling off an ultra-rare ‘Kid A’ test pressing for a mere £2 thanks to charitable organisation, Gig Buddies.

As part of a charitable fundraiser, Radiohead has donated a super rare vinyl test pressing of their famous ‘Kid A’ record, their fourth studio album released in late 2000.

Not sure what a test pressing is? It’s the stage where artists learn how their music translates into the vinyl format, what can be improved and the imperfections that need to be eliminated. They are a pretty sweet piece of memorabilia to get your hands on if you are fortunate enough to do so.

As Radiohead’s contribution, their Kid A test pressing is the ultimate collector’s item and one that marked the band’s shift in sound featuring strains of IDM, ambient and electronic music whilst also garnering international critical acclaim.

The band announced their donation on social media recently along with a photo of the rare collector’s item, the caption wrote “This is a raffle for one test pressing of the long-playing record Kid A.“

The raffle is being organised by IDLES‘ bassist Adam ‘Dev’ Devonshire and is also offering a plethora of other incredible prizes such as tickets, signed merch and gear from the likes of Florence and the Machine, Fontaines DC, Frank Turner and more.

The fundraiser also involved a live-streamed charity show with a guitar signed by all those involved also up for grabs.

Adam Devonshire says, “After witnessing first hand what vital and wonderful work Gig Buddies do, It has been an honour and a privilege for me to be working with them and to help raise awareness of the wonderful service that they provide.”

Gig Buddies, the charity organising this fundraiser, are based in the UK and Australia with their mission to “enable people with learning disabilities and/or autism to enjoy all the great things going on in their community, especially live music.”

Gig Buddies were first founded in Brighton in the UK in 2011 before extending their projects nationally before branching out to our very own hometown of Sydney. They are a project that pairs up people with and without learning disabilities to attend events together, ensuring the spaces of live music and entertainment are inclusive and available for all to take part in.

To purchase your tickets to the live-streamed event, head over to Headfirst Bristol website.