Music memorabilia can fetch astounding prices, especially if it’s associated with an artist as acclaimed and deified as Bob Dylan.

For a juicy little penny, you can purchase the original handwritten lyrics for his song The Times They Are A-Changin for $2.2 million. That is only the starting price by the way.

The original handwritten lyrics for Bob Dylan’s The Times They Are A-Changin have gone on sale for the tidy sum of $2.2 million.

The auctioneers, Moments In Time, have completely authenticated the lyrics, stating, “History is constantly being made all around us. Possessing these items gives one a sense of pride. With these manuscripts, you can fall into the moment of their creation as they are truly a ‘moment in time’.”

The song in question, released in 1964, is considered a calling card in protest music. Covered by hundreds of artists, the universally acclaimed song has become an anthem for change across the world. Dylan himself commented, “This is definitely a song with a purpose. I knew exactly what I wanted to say and who I wanted to say it to.”

According to TMZ, “Dylan’s handwritten lyrics were acquired from a collector who bought them from the singer’s manager years ago, and you can see his mind at work just by looking at the pages – there are tons of edits, scribbles, notes and even doodles! Dylan won a Nobel Prize for literature, but it’s still crazy to see how much his artistry is worth.”

If you don’t have a spare 2.2 mil, then maybe have a look at the original lyrics for Subterranean Homesick Blues or Lay, Lady, Lay. Both which are on sale for the easier price of $1.2 million and $650,000 respectively. Listen to the iconic song below and listen to his new song I Contain Multitudes here.