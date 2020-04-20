LISTEN: Jaguar Jonze – ‘Diamonds & Liquid Gold’

A 6-track EP glimmering with coppery vocals, oceans of sound, and a sweltering heat that can only be found through an artist’s complete transparency, Diamonds & Liquid Gold has proven that Jaguar Jonze is one to keep on your radar. Candidly painting some of the darkest parts of her life, the multi-talented singer/songwriter’s debut delivers an empowering yet enigmatic tribute to all the things that have shaped her as an artist.

Jaguar Jonze released her debut EP whilst in hospital, battling COVID-19. Check it out below.

Diamonds & Liquid Gold is out now on all streaming platforms.