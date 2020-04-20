Roger Waters says a Pink Floyd reunion would be “fucking awful”

If you have ever hoped that Pink Floyd may get back together, we’re afraid that Roger Waters has completely shut down your dreams.

The former Pink Floyd frontman/bassist/songwriter has explained simply, that in his opinion, a reunion “would be fucking awful.”

Pink Floyd last reunited back in 2005 when all four original members of the classic lineup were still alive, sadly that probably won’t happen again.

The last time the original members reunited was 15 years ago at Live 8 in 2005. This was also while Richard Wright was still alive. Following a live video chat with Rolling Stone Magazine, Roger Waters described a recent video call he’d had with the remaining members of the band.

According to Waters, the chat was a form of “peace summit”. Waters describes: “I wrote out a sort of a plan because we’d come to sort of a — I don’t really want to talk about this, but my plan didn’t bear fruit.”

Waters went on to explain, “This was just, ‘Can we release the remastered vinyl version of Animals without it turning into the Third World War?’ Wouldn’t that be nice? I actually suggested going democratic. I said, ‘Why don’t we just have a vote? There’s only three of us…’ No, no, they wouldn’t have that. God knows why. Not that there is a God — you know what I mean?”

Finally, at the end of the interview, he bluntly shut down all hopes of a reunion:

“No, it wouldn’t be nice. It would be fucking awful. Obviously, if you’re a fan of those days of Pink Floyd, you would have a different point of view. But I had to live through it. That was my life. And I know in the wake of it, I’ve been cast as something of a villain by whoever, whatever, I can live with that. But would I trade my liberty for those chains? No fucking way.”

We guess that’s our dreams dashed. Check out the full interview with Rolling Stone below.