BOM: flash flooding and dangerous surf for NSW this weekend

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has issued a number of severe weather warnings for those living in New South Wales as a coastal low pressure system moves across the South Coast regions.

The coastal low is expected to bring heavy seas, meaning marine wind warnings and potentially hazardous surf up and down the coast. Additionally, rainfall is expected to bring another spurt of flooding to the South Coast and Queanbeyan River areas.

NSW residents, especially those on the South Coast, should expect a wet and windy weekend, according to a set of warnings issued by BOM.

Two weekends ago, flooding spread from Wollongong to Bateman’s Bay, resulting in traffic jams, power outages, and the cancellation of a number of COVID-safe outdoor events including Hockey Dad’s sold out drive-in shows at Bulli Showgrounds.

It seems the South Coast wont catch a break just yet, with the BOM warning flooding may occur from Saturday onwards. Moderate to major flooding is expected for Bega River, as well as moderate to minor flooding along the Moruya River. Minor flooding and the possibility of flooding has also been warned for residents near Georges Basin, Shoalhaven, and the Queanbeyan River.

The low pressure system is also likely to bring dangerously massive surf to the Illawarra Coast, Batemans Coast, and Eden Coast, with the potential for these conditions to be felt up the coast. A knock-on swell on Monday is expected to hit Sydney beaches, though it’s likely those conditions will be less dangerous at this stage.

To our friends on the South Coast, stay safe! Stay up to date with BOM’s current warnings here.