Philip La Rosa unleashes a soulful masterpiece on his new single ‘Baggage’

We know that Philip La Rosa is a formidable artist. His ability to convey universal emotions in melody, translate nuance through cascading vocals, and his willingness to express vulnerability through his music is what makes him so compelling to watch. His latest single Baggage is certainly no exception.

The song erupts in passion from the moment it begins. Detailing the unparalleled connection you can have with another person who has gone through the same pain you have, La Rosa speaks to an experience that is rarely discussed in the most gorgeous way imaginable.

There’s nothing more powerful than vulnerability unfurled through music. On his latest single, Philip La Rosa explores pain within glistening beats.

In the same vein as the rest of his catalogue, Baggage is a song that holds power through its sonic blend. A perfect balance of bass and synth drives forward La Rosa’s poignant lyrics, all leading to the captivating single we see before us.

Where a traditional piano ballad would opt for skeletal notes to focus on lyricism, Baggage burns. Everything is turned up to 11, done with such sensitivity that no intricacy is compromised. It’s a teaming oasis of acceptance, one where pain is expressed and where relationships bloom.

“Don’t be afraid to open your hearts and give a little more time to those who need it,” the singer writes about the track on his Instagram. “I know sometimes you feel you’re not getting the desired amount of love and emotional support in return, so express that, and if things don’t change, sometimes we need to let go and channel our love into those who have the capacity to channel it back and of course, those who are worthy. The world needs more love right now than ever. We have look out for each other.”

Whether you connect with La Rosa’s words or not, it’s undeniable that Baggage holds its weight in freedom. The single’s tidal chorus ushers in a weightlessness, reflecting the feeling of finally sharing such dark experiences with another person. As a result, a majesty circulates from the track; it’s glistening, introspective, and utterly commanding.

Check out Baggage below: