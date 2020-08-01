Introducing Philip La Rosa, an artist using vulnerability as his powerful canvas

Vulnerability is the most powerful thing a songwriter can express in their music. While the process may be confronting, painful even, songs that candidly address life’s complexities will ultimately cut deeper, last longer, and will serve as comfort for so many. The experience of seeing one’s pain through another’s melodies is unparalleled, one that has marked the industry’s greats. Since his 2016, Philip La Rosa has undeniably entered this artistic echelon.

Crafting songs that boast weight through emotion, the Australian songwriter has mastered the art of spinning infinite and fleeting emotions into sound. From the sweltering beats of Paradise to the ambient introspection of Drowning, each track cascades around his own experiences to embrace the listener in a world that is uniquely his.

Some of the most beautiful music is born from the most agonising moments. Philip La Rosa’s upcoming single Baggage is definitive proof.

With tracks bounded in raw emotion, La Rosa wastes no time in translating his message. Each note and lyric he pens is done with meaning, his powerful pop-stylings open up audiences to a spectrum of clarity, and no second is left to waste. His upcoming single Baggage celebrates all the parts of La Rosa’s music that fans have come to know and love, yet elevates his creative output to another level.

Sonically, the single brings a captivating energy to the traditional piano ballad. Where some artists would use solitary chords to retain focus on their lyrics, La Rosa fills these gaps with pulsating bass and pop flares. The song quickly transforms from a painting on the wall into a production. Baggage casts itself into a physical space where walls are neon-tinted and traumas can be freely heard.

“I think being honest and vulnerable allowed me to truly connect with someone on a much deeper level. Everyone needs to let their walls down and talk about what’s on their mind,” the singer explains.

With an overwhelming delicacy, La Rosa speaks to an experience rarely discussed in music, or in life more broadly: the ability that trauma has to bond people. Baggage expresses the sudden feeling of connection you can have to another person who has gone through what you have, unravelled in the most powerful way.

As the singer’s robust vocals bend through cadence, an undeniable feeling of freedom sweeps over with every tidal note. Whether this is the feeling of weightlessness that comes after finally telling someone a dark secret, the joy of finding another person to connect to, or the overpowering comfort that simply comes from growth, La Rosa manages to spin these infinite moments into the space of a single.

His lyrics are captivating, his melodies addictive, and his messages transcendent. On his latest single, Philip La Rosa has crafted a masterpiece.

Baggage will be available on all platforms from August 7th. Click here to pre-save.