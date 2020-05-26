Hockey Dad will launch their new album with a drive-in concert

Surf rock duo Hockey Dad are set to celebrate the release of their new album Brain Candy with a post-apocalyptic themed drive-in concert.

The band’s “Alive at the Drive-In” show will take place on Friday, July 31st at Wollongong’s Bulli Showground.

Surf rock duo Hockey Dad celebrate new album Brain Candy with a drive-in concert set to take place on July 31st.

The band will take to the stage to play their new album in full, supported by fellow Wollongong rock legends The Pinheads.

The set will be complete with an old-time zombie apocalypse theme, and a screening of surf documentary Rage 3.

“The drive-in aspect will make it such a new experience for everybody. The fact we can bring back live music in this way is so cool. It’s a mixture of old school entertainment crossed with a weird futuristic apocalypse vibe,” the band stated in a statement to the press.

Despite the strict conditions, which include contactless ticket entry and toilet stops being the only reason patrons will be allowed to leave their cars, the band have expressed their hopes to make the concert “the most genuine drive-in experience possible.”

“Imagine yourself in 1976 parked up to see the latest horror film with a bunch of your friends crammed into the Torana, only to witness a zombie apocalypse unfolding right in front of you.”

Tickets for the gig will go on sale this Thursday, the 28th May, via Moshtix.