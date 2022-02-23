Brain scans reveal our final thoughts before death

For the first time, doctors have recorded a scan of someone’s brain as they die, revealing our final thoughts before death.

Scientists have accidentally made a remarkable discovery after a man being treated for epilepsy passed away while his brain activity was recorded by an electroencephalogram (EEG).

The EEG had been scanning the 87-year-old patient’s brain for 15 minutes before his final heartbeat, but it was his final moments of life that caught the attention of scientists.

An increase in distinct brain waves was picked up in the 30 seconds before and after the man’s death. Those specific waves suggest that his brain was busy retrieving memories, meditating, or dreaming.

So, the age-old saying: “I saw my life flash before my eyes,” could well be true.

Researchers will have to undergo further studies to know for sure, but it seems like we might be treated a little highlights package of our life as we ascend into the void.

Dr Ajmal Zemmar, the neurosurgeon that organised the study into the EEG recording, summed up his research in the most wholesome way possible.

“Something we may learn from this research is: although our loved ones have their eyes closed and are ready to leave us to rest, their brains may be replaying some of the nicest moments they experienced in their lives,” Dr Zemmar said.

Sure, this is the first time final brain patterns have been picked up, but it still provides some solid clues about our last living moments.

If true, that’s a lot of people re-experiencing the original Woodstock festival in their final moments. Because 99 percent of people over the age of 70 were definitely there.