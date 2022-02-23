Kanye has been banned from ‘Saturday Night Live’

In the midst of his ongoing feud with Pete Davidson, Kanye West has been banned from any future appearances on Saturday Night Live.

According to Radar, satirical US comedy program Saturday Night Live has placed a ban on Kanye West, disregarding him as a future guest, and refusing to speak about the rapper during the show.

The embargo follows Kanye’s persistent threats directed towards Pete Davidson, due to the comedians relationship with Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

The 44-year-old rapper has also allegedly stalked his ex-wife, to the extent that she feels trapped in a “dangerous and scary environment.”

Regarding Kanye’s ban from the show, sources explained to Radar, “Usually ‘SNL’ loves controversy and isn’t afraid to tackle any story in the news head-on, however, you will not see Kanye on the show or hear his name mentioned again.”

“It is obvious that Kanye needs help and making threats against a cast member is not a laughing matter.”

The sources also revealed that while SNL doesn’t have an explicit list of banned celebrities, “There are certain people that were just so awful that they will never be invited back and other people like Kanye who were great TV but just not worth the drama.”

Kanye has previously revealed that he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. But while it’s important to be sympathetic towards anyone’s battle with mental illness, there’s no excuse for making violent threats and intimidating ex-partners.

It’s a difficult situation for all parties involved, so it’s encouraging to see that Saturday Night Live, a program notorious for pushing comedic boundaries, knows when to refrain from making jokes about certain topics.