Bad news: Magpies are evolving

Magpies are outsmarting scientists by cleverly removing tracking devices from the backs of fellow swoopy bois.

In an attempt to learn more about the species, a group of Australian scientists attached backpack-like tracking devices to five wild magpies.

But the boffins were taken aback when they discovered that they had been outwitted by the swoopy bois, who were helping their companions by removing the tracking devices from each others’ back.

While we’d never condone animals being fitted with miniature school-bags, the researchers seemed to have good intentions.

The premise of the study was to discover more about the social habits and behaviour of magpies in an attempt to help the species survive in an ever-changing world.

Ironically, the study’s most significant finding was brought about by the removal of said tracking devices.

Within hours of fitting the trackers, most of the devices had been removed by the other magpies in the targeted group. This was the first time scientists have witnessed magpies behaving altruistically.

Yeah, we had to look up that word too. It means that the magpies were showing genuine concern for each others welfare, acting to help without personally (or birdally) gaining from their behaviour.

The group behind the study didn’t expect the magpies to remove the trackers, but they are now working on new ways to examine the behaviour of the species.

Thank god, because the swoopy bois were obviously not a fan of the backpacks. But maybe they’d prefer a tote.