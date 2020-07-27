Britney Spears’ conservatorship court case postponed after being crashed by #FreeBritney protestors

It seems that this time around, #FreeBritney campaigners may have done more damage to Britney Spears‘ case than good.

Last week, protesters related to the movement crashed her conservatorship court case on Zoom, and as a result, the case has been postponed and the singer will remain as a conservatee for the foreseeable future.

TMZ reported the virtual courtroom was crashed by a number of campaigners who refused to leave the call. After the judge shut the call down, they then proceeded to rejoin. Eventually, the judge conceded and cancelled the hearing completely, after two hours of asking the unknown callers to leave.

Meanwhile, outside the downtown L.A. courthouse where Spears appeared via Zoom for the hearing, over 50 #FreeBritney activists and fans gathered to protest in person, holding signs that read, “See us, see her. Free Britney.”

August 19, 2020 ⏰ #FreeBritney ps please don’t hack shit whoever you are ! You messed it all up for everyone and you messed it up for Britney!!!! 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HyHO49Zktp — Junior Olivas (@juniorolivas) July 27, 2020

In January of 2008, after Spears was admitted to a psychiatric hospital for five days, her father entered into a conservatorship arrangement which enabled him complete control over all of her assets – as well as freedoms like being able to vote or drive. The conservatorship was originally scheduled to end in 2009, but is still ongoing today, leading many fans to protest that this is a violation of Spears’ human rights.

After fans became concerned about Spears’ physical and emotional wellbeing, the #FreeBritney movement began, with a petition to get Spears the right to her own lawyer gaining over 230,000 signatures.

In a recent interview with the As NOT Seen on TV podcast, the singer’s brother, Bryan Spears, described: “She’s been in this thing for quite some time now, obviously there was a need for it in the beginning. Now they’ve made some changes and all we can do is hope for the best.”

In March of 2019, Spears’ former attorney, Andrew Wallet, resigned as co-conservator stating: “Substantial detriment, irreparable harm, and immediate danger will result to the conservatee and her estate if the relief request is not granted.”

Now, all we can do is hope that the next court date is not too far in the future, and the #FreeBritney campaigners will actually help to, you know, free her.