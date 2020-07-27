Doja Cat is being dragged on Twitter for catching coronavirus after saying it was for “pussies”

The internet’s dynamic pop princess Doja Cat has accidentally fulfilled her own prophecy and caught ‘rona after downplaying the pandemic and the health effects of COVID-19 in March.

This isn’t the first time Doja has been called out for comments made on Instagram Live, after being almost cancelled in May for appearing in an incel webcamming site and making homophobic and racist comments.

Oh, the irony: Doja Cat has landed herself in hot water after downplaying coronavirus on Instagram, only to subsequently catch the virus.

Doja Cat, no stranger to internet controversy, has been made into a meme against her will after telling UK radio station Capital XTRA that she has been a carrier of the virus.

“I got COVID. Honestly, I don’t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates, and I don’t know how I got it but I got it.”

She went on to say that she’s “okay now,” but suffered a “four-day symptom freakout.”

The internet was quick to pick-up on the irony and Twitter dug up comments from her Instagram Live where the Say So singer trivialised the pandemic that has low-key been responsible for almost 650,000 deaths, to her 7 million followers.

“I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona, cause I don’t give a fuck about corona, bitch. It’s a flu! Ya’ll are pussies,” Doja said back in March.

Since then, the internet has not let Doja off the hook and in one of the biggest shake-ups of 2020 the queen of memes has officially had the joke turned on her.

Doja cat when she made fun of people being scared of corona then she got corona virus pic.twitter.com/xMA81VUoGe — M҉y҉a҉ (@NIGGACHIM13) July 25, 2020

Corona when Doja Cat said she don’t give a fuck about it pic.twitter.com/XIcT8lS1Ug — rondezzyy (@notrondezzyy) July 26, 2020

Doja Cat testing positive for coronavirus after saying she wasn’t scared of no corona pic.twitter.com/GGtmbnMwLh — Get her, Jade! (@keatingssixth) July 26, 2020

Doja Cat has Covid 19 after making fun of people who have it pic.twitter.com/FX9c9SDMNM — 🏁🐢 (@093Shaquille) July 25, 2020