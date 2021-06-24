Britney Spears breaks silence in first court appearance

Britney Spears calls for conservatorship to end during first court appearance, stating that the arrangement has left her “depressed.”

Like a bird in a gilded cage, Britney Spears finds her voice after displaying incredible strength and ambition to re-gain control over her life during her first court appearance.

The pop star is putting her foot down, asserting her dominance and calling for her conservatorship to “end without having to be evaluated.”

Born to Make You Happy, Slave For You, Overprotected, Toxic, Gimme More, Piece of Me, Criminal, Work Bitch.

Spear’s music career feels somewhat like the perfect playlist for her conservatorship. Some of the singer’s biggest hits eerily mirror her current court battle against her father.

Spear’s is currently attempting to relinquish her father’s control over her life, through a legal arrangement that has left her powerless for 13 years.

During her first court appearance, Spear’s brought to light some shocking accusations against her father, including one that she was forced to take Lithium and to perform in Vegas, after requesting for a break. The medication significantly hindered Spears, leaving her feeling “drunk” and unable to carry a conversation with her parents.

She also revealed how the respect for her personal boundaries went right out the window, where she has zero privacy and is watched while naked and getting dressed.

via GIPHY

Additional restrictions are placed upon her personal life, where she cannot get married and has to see her boyfriend and children at specific times.

Autonomy over her own body has also been stripped from her, where she is forced to use an IUD, despite wanting to have more children.

Understandably, Spears has had enough, expressing her frustration during the hearing:

“I worked since I was 17-years-old and this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel I can live a full life.“

She went on to mention how she has been in denial for so long regarding her own unhappiness and that her recent awareness of this has left her in a state of shock, “I am traumatized … I’m so angry it’s insane. And I’m depressed.”

Her father’s attorney read his statement, which said that he missed his daughter and was sorry for her suffering.

via GIPHY

Spears now mentions that she is considering suing her family for their actions, which have had consequences on her mental health.

The complete disregard for Spear’s personal freedom has rendered fans shocked and outraged.

The #FreeBritney movement was a direct response by her fans to the heart-breaking circumstances of her conservatorship.

Fellow celebrities, including Mariah Carey and Brandy, have expressed their support for Spears during this incredibly tough time.

We love you Britney!!! Stay strong ❤️❤️❤️ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 23, 2021

Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans ♥️ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) June 23, 2021

Things are finally looking up for the singer-songwriter with the court willing to terminate the conservatorship once they are provided with the proper paperwork.

Happy also did a video on this all the way back in 2020, which provides some excellent context on how Britney, and the #FreeBritney movement got her in the first place – watch it below!